“I saw my younger self in Charles Leclerc” – Sebastian Vettel learnt a lot from 21-year-old teammate during his time at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel raced together at Ferrari for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Leclerc was promoted to the Ferrari seat after an impressive debut campaign with Sauber. But the experienced Vettel acted as a mentor for the 21-year-old.

Leclerc immediately showed his strengths and made an impact. He outperformed Vettel in both 2019 and 2020 showing his talent.

Sebastian Vettel has told Charles Leclerc he is “the most talented driver” he has came across in 15 years of F1 and urged him “don’t waste it” [at Ferrari]? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4I3jfst4NC — F1 Polls (@f1_poll) November 16, 2022

Despite the contract rivalry, the two formed a special connection while spending time together. Vettel even wrote on his exchanged helmet that Charles was the best talent he had seen in 15 years in F1.

Sebastian Vettel on Charles Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel claims Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari during a difficult phase of his career. The 2019 car wasn’t up to the mark according to Vettel. But that didn’t stop Leclerc from firing his engines as he qualified in pole position on his second GP with Ferrari.

Vettel claims, “Charles came in at a very different time in his career. I watched him and we got along very well. I enjoyed the time we spent together.”

Ferrari had a disastrous 2020 campaign. But despite the pressure of not winning, Vettel claims Leclerc managed to absorb and work in the pressure better than he did.

Vettel adds, “He taught me a lot of things, not necessarily about driving. It was a little bit like I was looking at my younger self ”

Vettel names Leclerc’s biggest strength

When asked about Charles Leclerc’s biggest strength Sebastian Vettel named it is his qualifying pace. This is true considering Leclerc has secured 23 pole positions in the 101 races he has started so far.

Vettel said, “Charles is a special kind of talent. And it is incredible how he manages to squeeze all the pace in one lap.”

Leclerc was overwhelmed to know how highly his former teammate thinks of him. The Monegasque agrees that Vettel is by far one of the best drivers in the sport with respect to what he has achieved.

Leclerc said, “In Formula 1 there’s inner competition inside the team. But he has always been super caring and trying to help me whenever I was going through more difficult times.”

Vettel will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season with the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP deemed to be his last F1 race. The German will retire from the sport after spending 16 years and winning 53 races and 4- F1 championships along the way.

