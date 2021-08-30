“It’s not how you want to have the result”– Max Verstappen talks about his unusual win at Spa Francorchamps and claims to surprise Mercedes at Dutch GP

“It’s not how you want to have the result”– Max Verstappen talks about his unusual win in Belgian Grand Prix, though he claims it was needed.

Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in an unusual fashion, as the race was only four laps long, behind the safety cars, and the win only fetched him half of the points.

The Dutch race driver claims that he is not proud of how he got the P1 trophy but would take it as Red Bull needed a good result after the two unfortunate days in Hungaroring and Silverstone.

BREAKING: Max Verstappen is confirmed as the official winner of the #BelgianGP Verstappen and the rest of the top 10 will take half points#F1 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/STJdsLNDT5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021

“We had two races where we didn’t really score points, so we needed a decent result,” the 23-year-old said. “Of course, again, it’s not how you want to have the result,” he added.

“But still I think the whole weekend we were very competitive, and that’s very important on a track like this with long straights. Now we go to Zandvoort.”

“Which is new for everyone so there will be a bit of a question mark over how everyone will be performing and maybe some surprises as well, you never know. I’m looking forward to it.”

Mercedes is not mad at Red Bull

The only positive out of this race is that it didn’t trigger another conflict between Red Bull and Mercedes, who fought over the earlier race events since Silverstone.

Over here, Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff accepted the role Red Bull had in it and blamed FIA for the confusion and even thinking of racing while the track was drenched in the rain.

Wolff has also claimed that all the team bosses seek an explanation from the FIA over what happened last Sunday. In response, Michael Masi has assured that a meeting between all teams will soon happen, and a resolution would be found.