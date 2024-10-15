“It’s Not in My Mind”: Liam Lawson on Possible Red Bull Call up Amidst Sergio Perez’s Shaky Future

Midway into the 2024 campaign, Red Bull offered Sergio Perez a two-year contract extension despite his underperformance. However, this decision did little to secure his future with the team, as Red Bull is still reportedly looking for replacements. With Liam Lawson now on the grid, they may not have to look far for a potential successor.

Lawson joined the grid with six races remaining, stepping in for the struggling Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team RB. Many believe that Lawson will be tested for a potential Red Bull seat in 2025.

Responding to those rumors on the F1 Nation Podcast, Lawson stated, “It is not in my mind. But I am definitely aware that being in the second Red Bull team is [that] if I do a good job I will be going to…I mean my goal is to go to [Red Bull].”

For now, Lawson would aim to finish the season strongly and secure a few points finishes, which could help him remain in F1 next season— even if it is not with Red Bull.

I’ve dreamed of being a Formula One driver since I was a kid, and I’m very happy to say that dream is finally coming true. I want to thank VCARB and Red Bull for this opportunity, I’m extremely grateful and excited to get to work pic.twitter.com/wgoMAXvHcB — Liam Lawson (@LiamLawson30) September 26, 2024

Perez has failed miserably to match the standards set by Max Verstappen this season. The Dutchman is first in the Championship standings— 52 points ahead of second-placed Lando Norris. Perez meanwhile, is P8.

The Mexican driver’s poor results have also affected Red Bull’s position in the Constructors’ Championship, where McLaren has taken control with a 41-point lead and six race weekends remaining. As a result, Perez’s future with the team could be under serious threat.

However, he has the opportunity to make amends by finishing the season strongly and helping Red Bull win the title. Unfortunately, this seems unlikely given Red Bull’s current lack of pace compared to McLaren. If things don’t improve, Lawson is likely to be the favorite to replace the Guadalajara-born driver.

Lawson is the logical successor to Perez

Lawson replaced Ricciardo at RB (formerly AlphaTauri) for five races in 2023 when the honey badger injured his wrist. He put in a commendable shift, turning several heads in the paddock, which is why it was surprising to see the Kiwi driver not be a part of the grid this year.

But when rumors of Ricciardo’s sacking grew, Lawson’s name came to the front again. As predicted, he did fill in for the Perth-born driver after the Singapore GP and will now have six Grand Prix weekends to show Red Bull what he is made of.

Red Bull’s priority will be to have its best drivers on the main team. That’s why Lawson—if he performs well—has a great chance of becoming Verstappen’s partner in 2025.

In fact, Lawson is the only ideal candidate for the job. His new teammate at Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda, has been overlooked on many occasions. And it appears he is being sidelined once again. This could be due to his lack of preparedness or the fact that Honda—his main backer—is set to leave the team in 2026.