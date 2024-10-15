mobile app bar

“It’s Not in My Mind”: Liam Lawson on Possible Red Bull Call up Amidst Sergio Perez’s Shaky Future

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“It’s Not in My Mind”: Liam Lawson on Possible Red Bull Call up Amidst Sergio Perez’s Shaky Future

Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez

Credits- IMAGO

Midway into the 2024 campaign, Red Bull offered Sergio Perez a two-year contract extension despite his underperformance. However, this decision did little to secure his future with the team, as Red Bull is still reportedly looking for replacements. With Liam Lawson now on the grid, they may not have to look far for a potential successor.

Lawson joined the grid with six races remaining, stepping in for the struggling Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team RB. Many believe that Lawson will be tested for a potential Red Bull seat in 2025.

Responding to those rumors on the F1 Nation Podcast, Lawson stated, “It is not in my mind. But I am definitely aware that being in the second Red Bull team is [that] if I do a good job I will be going to…I mean my goal is to go to [Red Bull].”

For now, Lawson would aim to finish the season strongly and secure a few points finishes, which could help him remain in F1 next season— even if it is not with Red Bull.

Perez has failed miserably to match the standards set by Max Verstappen this season. The Dutchman is first in the Championship standings— 52 points ahead of second-placed Lando Norris. Perez meanwhile, is P8.

The Mexican driver’s poor results have also affected Red Bull’s position in the Constructors’ Championship, where McLaren has taken control with a 41-point lead and six race weekends remaining. As a result, Perez’s future with the team could be under serious threat.

However, he has the opportunity to make amends by finishing the season strongly and helping Red Bull win the title. Unfortunately, this seems unlikely given Red Bull’s current lack of pace compared to McLaren. If things don’t improve, Lawson is likely to be the favorite to replace the Guadalajara-born driver.

Lawson is the logical successor to Perez

Lawson replaced Ricciardo at RB (formerly AlphaTauri) for five races in 2023 when the honey badger injured his wrist. He put in a commendable shift, turning several heads in the paddock, which is why it was surprising to see the Kiwi driver not be a part of the grid this year.

But when rumors of Ricciardo’s sacking grew, Lawson’s name came to the front again. As predicted, he did fill in for the Perth-born driver after the Singapore GP and will now have six Grand Prix weekends to show Red Bull what he is made of.

Red Bull’s priority will be to have its best drivers on the main team. That’s why Lawson—if he performs well—has a great chance of becoming Verstappen’s partner in 2025.

In fact, Lawson is the only ideal candidate for the job. His new teammate at Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda, has been overlooked on many occasions. And it appears he is being sidelined once again. This could be due to his lack of preparedness or the fact that Honda—his main backer—is set to leave the team in 2026.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these