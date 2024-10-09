RB Sacking Ruins Austin’s Plans of Honoring Daniel Ricciardo With ‘Keys to the City’ at US Grand Prix

Former RB driver Daniel Ricciardo’s liking for the state of Texas is pretty well documented. And for the upcoming US GP at Austin, the local government had planned to felicitate the 35-year-old.

Revered F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed that the city of Austin had planned to bestow upon Ricciardo the ceremonial ‘Keys to the City’. This is a symbol to recognize individuals who have positively impacted society as a whole.

However, those plans have been ruined after RB decided to sack the Australian racing ace after the 2024 Singapore GP and replace him with Liam Lawson for the rest of the campaign. Illman believes that Ricciardo will now not be present in the city and hence would not be honored.

He explained, “It was planned for Daniel Ricciardo to be honored by the city of Austin with the “Keys to the City” during next weekend’s US GP. However, given the Aussie driver was relieved of his driving duties by VCARB after the last race, he will almost certainly not be in attendance at COTA.”

That said, the Australian photographer also revealed that as far as he is informed, the city of Austin will make good on the offer down the line. “I understand at some point down the track, the city will make good with the offer and present him with the ceremonial keys to Austin,” he concluded.

Ricciardo’s love affair with Austin

Every time the Honey Badger has entered the paddock in Austin, he has been seen paying homage to the Lone Star state with his outfits and fashion choices. For instance, in 2021 and 2022, the 35-year-old sported a cowboy outfit as a tribute to the city.

Back in 2022, Ricciardo also explained why he shares such a strong bond with Austin. In his words, he loves visiting the city, irrespective of whether he is there to race or not. For him, the diversity and the ambiance of the place have made him fall in love with it.

“You couldn’t wear that anywhere else and not be judged or looked that funny, where there was just like an overall like comfort amongst everyone there. And it’s really eye-opening and it was so nice to see that,” he explained.