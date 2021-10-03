“It’s not like they have been fighting for championships”- Carlos Sainz is not concerned over McLaren gaining success after he left for Ferrari

“It’s not like they have been fighting for championships”– Carlos Sainz is not concerned with McLaren winning races after his exit.

Carlos Sainz was a crucial part of McLaren’s revival in Formula 1 before he left for Ferrari this year; the Spaniard had managed to win podiums with the Woking-based team but never got to set hands with a Grand Prix victory.

But after his exit, McLaren managed to get their first win with the help of his replacement Daniel Ricciardo, and even Lando Norris was an inch close to his first win during the Russian Grand Prix.

However, McLaren’s recent rising trends don’t bother Sainz, as he claims they were just odd occasions, and it is not like his former team is fighting for the championship.

“No, it does not concern me, to be honest. First of all, the circumstances that their races were won, it’s not like they have been fighting for championships and race wins consistently,” Sainz said.

“The project I signed for with Ferrari is to try and win in the future and I think it is the best possible place to be at to try and do that as soon as we can.”

“Congratulations to them because obviously it is nice to see both Renault and McLaren winning races but we could have won in Monaco. We were very close to winning in Silverstone.”

“I could have won in Monza last year if it wasn’t for [Pierre Gasly], so I don’t feel like I am that far away from it.”

Ferrari envisions a future

With Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari has created its youngest partnership in decades, and so far, team principal Mattia Binotoo is delighted by the duo’s services.

🏆 P3 VAMOS!! We gave it all and we will keep pushing!! –#carlossainz#essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/VbDUglW2TC — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 26, 2021

So, with Sainz and Leclerc, the Maranello based team wants to build a staunch foundation for Ferrari pursuit of the title in the coming years.