F1

“It’s one of the most urgent matters”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reveals the issues he wants the FIA to immediately address

"They are only speculations"– Mattia Binotto reveals Ferrari is not in talks with Jean Todt to rejoin the team
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving, get the effing ball!": Nets' star explains how James Harden pushed him to come out aggressive in the 4th quarter against the San Antonio Spurs
Next Article
"It's such a big job for Hamilton"- F1 expert thinks George Russell's arrival could pose a problem for Lewis Hamilton
F1 Latest News
"It's such a big job for Hamilton"- F1 expert thinks George Russell's arrival could pose a problem for Lewis Hamilton
“It’s such a big job for Hamilton”- F1 expert thinks George Russell’s arrival could pose a problem for Lewis Hamilton

Ted Kravitz thinks George Russell’s arrival at the Mercedes could make things harder for Lewis…