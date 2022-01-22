“It’s one of the most urgent matters”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reveals the issues he wants the FIA to immediately address

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto wants the newly elected FIA president to look into the 2026 power unit regulations.

F1 teams are bracing themselves for major aerodynamic changes ahead of the 2022 season. These alterations along with the introduction of 18-inch Pirelli tyres are expected to bring the field closer. However, changes to the engine regulations are only set to occur before the onset of the 2026 F1 season.

In February of 2021, all F1 outfits agreed to freeze their power unit developments. This decision was made by the F1 commission, FIA and all teams. The sport plans to introduce new lower cost, carbon neutral, sustainably fueled hybrid units 2026 onwards.

As a result, teams won’t be developing their power-units between 2022 and 2026. Ferrari’s team principal Mattia Binotto feels that the governing body of F1 should focus on what they’re going to do when these changes are set to occur.

BREAKING: #F1 teams have approved plans for an engine freeze from 2022 https://t.co/tE3nIfSxvj — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) February 11, 2021

Newly elected FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem already has a lot on his plate. But, Binotto feels that the Emirati should treat these Power Unit changes as something urgent.

The Ferrari boss feels that it’s important to act quickly, because new manufacturers like Volkswagen and Porsche are already planning to pave their way into the sport. Hence, these teams should get enough time to prepare for the new project.

The Ferrari boss has been in touch with the FIA president regarding power-unit development

The FIA have already given teams a basic idea about the 2026 F1 power units. The 1.6l V6 engine is set to remain, but the electric power output will increase to 350KW.

On top of that, a budget cap will be introduced to help teams with their financial commitments and the MGU-H will be scrapped altogether.

Binotto admitted that he’s already been in touch with the FIA regarding the changes in engine regulations. “I’m already in touch with him (bin Sulayem),” he said.

The 2022 Ferrari engine will be one of the strong points: rebuilt from scratch, the V6 will be integrated with the hybrid part introduced at the end of September in Sochi.

The hybrid part will also be evolved to close the power gap with Mercedes and Honda.

“I was in touch before the elections, no doubt. And I’m already in touch with him for what’s next and what are the most urgent matters for F1.”

“I see that on the urgent matters, the power unit for 2026 can be one of the subjects.” “I’m very happy to cooperate with him. I myself am part of the World Council. As an F1 commission delegate, as Ferrari, that means I’m there,” the Ferrari chief concluded.

