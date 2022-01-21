“He can definitely fight for the Title if Ferrari does a good job”: Red Bull chief picks an unlikely Championship rival for Max Verstappen in 2022

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels that Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz can challenge Max Verstappen for the Title if given an opportunity.

Verstappen came out on top, in his Championship battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. His last lap pass on Hamilton in Abu Dhabi won him his maiden World Title, and he will be looking to pick up where he left off, come the 2022 season.

It’s no secret that the 24-year old will be going after the Title once again, with Marko assuring everyone that Red Bull have the mechanical package to do so. However, he won’t be the only person dreaming of glory this season.

Regulation changes brought about this season are expected to bring the field closer, and many teams will be looking to make a jump and fight for race wins and the Title. In particular, Marko remains wary of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, whom he believes could be a ‘dark horse’ to challenge for the crown in 2022.

Sainz is a former Red Bull academy driver and has driven for Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren before joining Ferrari in 2021. His move to the Italian team resulted in him having his best ever season in the sport. The 27-year old stood on the podium four times last year, and finished fifth in the standings.

Also read: Alpine CEO urges Monza and Silverstone to upgrade their facilities after Abu Dhabi and Jeddah success

Carlos Sainz is an exceptional driver, says the Red Bull chief

Sainz’s swift adjustment in Maranello and Ferrari’s promising development has led to Marko picking Sainz as Verstappen’s potential title rival.

Helmut Marko is a big fan of Sainz. After he finished fifth in last year’s standings, the Austrian went on to suggest that the Ferrari driver has ‘debunked the mystery of Charles Leclerc‘, his teammate.

Leclerc finished P7 in the Drivers’ Championship, behind Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris. Marko also expects the Monegasque driver to be under pressure due to Sainz’s consistency behind the wheel.

When you really miss your teammate 💔#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/x5awZsRWSZ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 18, 2022

Many expected Sainz to struggle in Leclerc’s shadows since the latter has often been portrayed as Ferrari’s ‘golden boy’. However, the Spaniard lived up to the challenge and thrived in those red overalls.

“Carlos is a very good driver. The new rules make it difficult to predict this season,” the 78-year old said.

“But if Ferrari does a great job on its new car, Carlos can definitely fight for the title.”

Also read: McLaren boss is confident about Mercedes’ Power Unit reliability ahead of the 2022 season