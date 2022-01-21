F1

“He can definitely fight for the Title if Ferrari does a good job”: Red Bull chief picks an unlikely Championship rival for Max Verstappen in 2022

"I agree with Max, but"- Carlos Sainz speaks on Max Verstappen claim of anyone can with Mercedes
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team
Next Article
“Kyle Kuzma needs an Oscar for being the best Shaq-tor!”: Shaquille O’Neal goes in on the Wizards star for flopping, on NBAonTNT
F1 Latest News
"I agree with Max, but"- Carlos Sainz speaks on Max Verstappen claim of anyone can with Mercedes
“He can definitely fight for the Title if Ferrari does a good job”: Red Bull chief picks an unlikely Championship rival for Max Verstappen in 2022

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels that Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz can challenge Max Verstappen…