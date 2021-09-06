“It’s really the mental attitude of a champion”– Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button shower massive praises on Max Verstappen’s performance in Zandvoort

“It’s really the mental attitude of a champion and a champion’s drive”– Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button in awe of the Dutch GP winner.

The Dutch Grand Prix was a glorious occasion for Max Verstappen, but it also emphasised that Lewis Hamilton may end up losing his title, as clearly, Red Bull looks to be the faster car, and the Dutchman is flying with it.

Former F1 champions Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button are highly impressed with Verstappen’s recent performance at his home and claim he has the champion mentality.

“That is his strength,” said the German, the last man to beat Lewis Hamilton to a World title, told Sky Sports. “You could see it in his celebrations also – it wasn’t like the greatest day of his whole life.

“Yes, ‘I got a great win, let’s celebrate’ but there’s always still some measure and that’s how he kept his calm through the whole weekend. So it’s really the mental attitude of a champion and a champion’s drive today.”

Woah! It was 2003 when I was his age

On the other hand, Button remarked his behavioural qualities, which apparently helped him put consistent performances, and now he is able to challenge Hamilton.

“He’s very, very calm in how he goes about his business,” said Button. “Obviously, we all have emotions and adrenaline at times, and you can be a little bit outspoken; you regret it after.

“But he’s been pretty consistent in the way that he has been with victories, and in defeat also. That’s when you become stronger, the defeats and the tough days, but he’s way beyond his years and I think that comes from having both parents in competitive motorsport.”

Verstappen’s victory has put him three points above Hamilton in the championship, and he would be eyeing to win the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.