“It’s so nice to see this lap and everything he does” – Mick Schumacher reacts to Michael Schumacher fastest lap in 2012 Monaco GP

Mick Schumacher compares his best lap during the Free Practice on Friday to the fastest lap of Michael Schumacher in the 2012 Monaco GP.

Mick Schumacher has so far not had a satisfactory weekend in Monaco. But he compared his fastest lap with his father’s fastest lap during the 2012 Monaco GP.

Mick said, “It’s so nice to see his lap and everything he does.” During the 2012 qualifying in Monaco, Schumacher Sr was carrying a five-place grid penalty for a mistake he made during the practice session.

Even after that, the greatest of all time qualified P6 after setting an iconic fastest lap at the Monaco GP. Mick analysed his father’s super lap from 2012 and said, “Obviously the cars were very different back then compared to now.”

“It’s so nice to see this lap and everything he does.” ❤️ Mick Schumacher talks through his father’s fastest lap from the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/YmY1swLLJZ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 28, 2022

Also Read: Pierre Gasly encounters a marshal standing on track during his Qualifying run in Monaco

Mick Schumacher copied Michael Schumacher in Monaco

During the FP1 session, the young German copied his father’s mistake from the time when he was at the prime of his racing.

During the FP1 session, Mick lost power in his VF-22 and parked his car right at the entry of the pit lane. At the same time, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was coming to pit himself but was blocked by Schumacher’s car.

It did not take a lot of time for fans to recall a similar incident that had taken place between Michael Schumacher and Alonso when the former raced as a Ferrari driver.

At that time Schumi Sr faced the same problem as his son and parked his car right on the exit of the Rascasse corner, blocking the pit lane as a result.

At that time too, Alonso was the driver who was a part of the incident all those years ago.

Also Read: F1 Twitter compares Mick Schumacher to his father Michael after he blocks the Monaco pit-lane