F1

“They could get some serious injury if something bad happens”- Pierre Gasly encounters a marshal standing on track during his Qualifying run in Monaco

"They could get some serious injury if something bad happens"- Pierre Gasly encounters a marshal standing on track during his Qualifying run in Monaco
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Women's IPL winners list from 2018 to 2021: Women's T20 Challenge winner and runner up list all season
Next Article
"Dennis Rodman would be all over Larry Bird, but he'd talk as if he was open!": When the Worm recalled how he tried extra hard to defend the Celtics legend amidst trash talks
F1 Latest News
"Carlos Sainz is definitely getting a grid penalty"– Chaotic end to Qualifying by Sergio Perez gives Charles Leclerc pole position; Spanish Ferrari star to be reprimanded?
“Carlos Sainz is definitely getting a grid penalty”– Chaotic end to Qualifying by Sergio Perez gives Charles Leclerc pole position; Spanish Ferrari star to be reprimanded?

Sergio Perez crashing into the barrier gives Charles Leclerc early access to the pole position…