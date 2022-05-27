“That has got to trigger some PTSD on Fernando Alonso!”- F1 Twitter compares Mick Schumacher to his father Michael after he blocks the Monaco pit-lane

Mick Schumacher lost power in his VF-22 during FP1 in Monaco, which caused him to park the car right on the entry to the pit-lane.

The narrow streets of Monaco always make it difficult for F1 drivers to navigate around the circuit. The pit-lane is probably the only part of the circuit where the drivers feel comfortable, especially in these new heavy F1 cars.

Schumacher however, caused a minor hiccup in his and other drivers’ respective sessions during FP1. He complained to his team that his car was losing power, after which his race engineer asked him to box. On his way to the pits however, his car completely gave off, and came to a stand still right on the pit-lane entry.

When you and your mate get bored and decide to block the pitlane to cause carnage on the F1 game pic.twitter.com/dEBYTHebOC — WTF1 (@wtf1official) May 27, 2022

To make matters worse, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was looking to pit himself, and decided to go ahead of the German to find a way through the gap in front. It wasn’t mean to be however, as both drivers momentarily blocked the pit-lane completely, without having anywhere to go!

The session was briefly red-flagged as the marshals helped push Schumacher’s car back into the garage. F1 fans on the other hand, didn’t need a lot of time to dig deep and take us all on a road down memory lane!

Michael Schumacher blocked the Monaco pit-lane entry just like Mick did

Back when Schumacher was at the prime of his racing career with Ferrari, he too faced a similar problem in Monaco. It forced him to park the car right on the exit of the Rascasse corner, blocking the pit-lane as a result.

Interestingly enough, Alonso was the driver who was a part of the incident all those years ago! The Spaniard was driving for Renault back then, and had his running disturbed briefly by Schumacher blocking the pit-lane.

Mick parking the car at Rascasse disturbing Alonso, just like his dad did 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PPqnyYAldW — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) May 27, 2022

F1 Twitter was incredibly quick to point this fact out and it led to some hilarious reactions and comparisons on the platform.

That has got to trigger som PTSD on Alonso — Kaalfyr (@Kaalfyr) May 27, 2022

Like father like son. — JimmyKato (Slow Replies) 🇦🇺 🏳️‍🌈 (@JimmyT_1996) May 27, 2022

Worthy of the family name — Polar_Bear (@tigor_na70) May 27, 2022

Schumacher managed to complete just 12 laps in Fp1. Before the second practice session kicks off later today, the 22-year old will be hoping that Haas sorts out whatever issue that forced his car to stop.

