F1

“It’s time for Daniel Ricciardo to enter his villain era”- Fans of the McLaren driver lash out at Zak Brown for publicly criticizing him in an interview

"It's time for Daniel Ricciardo to enter his villain era"- Fans of the McLaren driver lash out at Zak Brown for publicly criticizing him in an interview
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"LeBron James has 8 All-NBA selections after turning 30!": The Lakers superstar has more All-NBA selections than Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and James Harden
Next Article
“I still can’t believe we missed all those layups!”: Tyrese Maxey reminisces the awful shooting display he put up with Scottie Barnes at the 2022 All-Star Weekend
F1 Latest News
"It's time for Daniel Ricciardo to enter his villain era"- Fans of the McLaren driver lash out at Zak Brown for publicly criticizing him in an interview
“It’s time for Daniel Ricciardo to enter his villain era”- Fans of the McLaren driver lash out at Zak Brown for publicly criticizing him in an interview

McLaren boss Zak Brown admitted that Daniel Ricciardo isn’t living up to the team’s expectations,…