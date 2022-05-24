“Lewis Hamilton reportedly pays Angela Cullen more than $100,000”- How much does the seven-time World Champion’s confidante earn every year

Since 2016, Angela Cullen has been working closely with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton as his physiotherapist and confidante.

Cullen first started working with Hamilton in 2016. Initially, she started as just the latter’s physiotherapist but grew to become a vital part of Hamilton’s success in F1.

During F1 weekends, we see the two of them spend a lot of time together. Cullen works hard to make sure that the 37-year old is at his best ahead of every race, by looking after his diet, sleep schedule and exercise routine. During breaks in between races, she keeps Hamilton is proper shape by making him perform activities like swimming and cycling.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Angela Cullen (@cullen_angela)

Other than helping with the Mercedes driver’s conditioning, she also helps him take care of the daily doings of life. This includes looking after travel arrangements ahead of race weekends.

Keeping Cullen’s professional duties aside, it’s safe to say that the two of them have developed a close friendship over the years. They eve n having matching tattoos on their bodies, which say “loyalty”.

Also read: “$53,000 fine incoming”– Lewis Hamilton almost touches Red Bull; FIA could be involved after Red Bull asks context

How much does Lewis Hamilton pay Angela Cullen?

Hamilton is one of the richest drivers in Formula 1, not just due to his lucrative Mercedes contract, but also because of the numerous endorsements and sponsorships.

His confidante Cullen herself, has made quite a fortune for herself by working hard alongside Hamilton. According to multiple sources, she has a net-worth of around $15 million. Hamilton pays her a salary of $113,079.

Her importance behind Hamilton’s success in F1 has not been downplayed by the Brit. In an interview, he has repeatedly emphasized on just how vital a cog she has been in driving him to glory in his career.

“She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful,” Hamilton said about Cullen. “Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive, never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.”

“People for sure won’t understand it, naturally. Because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life,” he added.

Also read: “Max Verstappen and his $16 million Monaco penthouse”- Inside the Red Bull star’s multi-million dollar property in Monaco