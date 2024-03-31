“It’s Very Special for Me”: How Oscar Piastri and McLaren Are Taking Charge to Preserve Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef, for the longest of times, has been one of Australia’s best tourist spots, and biggest natural wonders. However, because of increasing global warming, there has been mass destruction of coral in this region. The Australian government has been trying their best to preserve this reef, and now, Oscar Piastri and McLaren have joined in on the act. Piastri shed light on the same in a recent interview with Today Show Australia’s official YouTube channel.

The 22-year-old said, “It is very very special for me to have an initiative and a foundation so close to home. It is a great thing for the team to be able to do“.

After stating the same, Piastri explained how he is proud of his team, McLaren. The Australian believes that this initiative to help save the Great Barrier Reef will showcase to F1 fans that the Woking-based outfit is doing more than just trying to create fast cars.

For some fans, it might seem strange to read that an F1 team is lending a helping hand to save the reef. However, the cutting-edge technology that they have, can be applied to several ventures and initiatives around the world, so that change for the better can be created.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown shed light about the partnership in a recent interview with The Australian Financial Review. Brown said, “It draws attention to the relationship and shows our technology is relevant“.

According to a report from afr.com, McLaren is playing a crucial role in helping the reef “buy some time” in recovering from the impacts of climate change. Piastri is a great ambassador for the same since he is from Australia itself.

Oscar Piastri has witnessed a massive increase in popularity

Although Oscar Piastri has completed just one full F1 season, he is already one of the most popular drivers on the grid. His popularity soared, thanks to his incredible rookie season, which showed fans that the reputation he brought into F1 from his junior career was rightfully so high.

In 2023, the 22-year-old stood on the podium twice, and also claimed a Sprint Race win, beating Max Verstappen. Now, the Melbourne-born driver seems to have carried on his fine form to this year.

Piastri is currently P5 in the championship standings with 28 points, 1 point ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Since Piastri has been performing so well, he has also earned the respect of his home fans, as was evident during the Australian GP last weekend where he finished 4th.

A huge portion of the fanbase who attended the race in Albert Park showed their support for Piastri, which is a change to the usual Daniel Ricciardo madness among them. Ricciardo, for a long time has been the most popular F1 star in the country, but if Piastri keeps performing the way he does, the tides may turn soon.