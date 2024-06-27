“Competitive Car” Is Imperative for Max Verstappen When Asked About His Future

Max Verstappen is committed to Red Bull till 2028. However, there have been constant questions about his future at Milton Keynes despite his lengthy contract, when quizzed about his stay, the 26-year-old emphasized that a competitive car is important to determine his future.

“I think I’ve said this before but people are naturally talking. It’s important to have a competitive car,” said Verstappen during the Thursday press conference in Austria.

Asked about his future, Verstappen says: I think I’ve said this before but people are naturally talking. It’s important to have the a competitive car. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 27, 2024

In the current ground effect regulations era, Red Bull enjoyed a dominant reign of two years. However, coming into 2024, despite having a headstart, they are certainly being caught up by McLaren and Ferrari.

Therefore, there is no certainty that Verstappen will win the championship in 2025. Even winning comfortably as the past two seasons in 2024 is a major ask. In comparison to rivals, Red Bull’s RB20 has shown some weaknesses.

In response, Verstappen has stated that the Milton Keynes-based outfit is working hard to cover up their shortcomings and bolster the RB20 and their 2025 prospects.

❓”If the Red Bull isn’t the best car at the end of the season, would you leave?” ️ Max Verstappen: “I don’t think that’s how F1 works.”#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/xfWA07w0WG — Autosport (@autosport) June 27, 2024

However, Adrian Newey’s departure and alleged s**ual harassment accusations against Christian Horner did give a hint of a rift within the team. And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff certainly tried to make some headlines out of it.

Mercedes launch their pursuit of Max Verstappen

In the recent past, Wolff has been vocal about his desire to have Verstappen in Mercedes next year. It all started when the Dutchman clearly said that his loyalty was with Helmut Marko when the Red Bull chief was speculated to get fired by the reigning world champions.

Wolff also said that he would happily have Marko at Brackley if that brings Verstappen to the fold. Right now, Mercedes certainly needs a driver to fit the profile of Lewis Hamilton, who has announced his services to Ferrari for 2025.

It’s not Wolff alone who is echoing his desire to have Verstappen at Mercedes. Recently, Mercedes-Benz’s CEO Ola Kallenius also openly revealed his desire to have the three-time world champion with the Silver Arrows.

“The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That’s also an opportunity. Who knows. But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn’t he?” said Kallenius.

With the new 2026 regulations on the horizon, Mercedes does have a selling point of returning to the top with their prowess in engine manufacturing. But, whether Verstappen will be convinced with their pitch remains to be seen.