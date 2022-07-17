“I’ve always peaked in the second half”– Carlos Sainz insists not to rule him out so early

Carlos Sainz claims that F1 fans and experts should wait till the second half of the season before ruling him out of the title race.

In 2021, Carlos Sainz’s impressive performances with Ferrari made everyone believe he was destined for success with them. But in 2022, he had a sluggish start, and the same fickle opinion makers ruled him out.

Many even claimed him not to be championship-winning material. But now, as the season progresses, Sainz is getting better with his results. In Britain, he got his first f1 win, and last week in Austria, he was about to get a podium, but Ferrari’s reliability got him here.

Sainz believes that he shouldn’t be ruled out so early. He asserts that in every season since his F1 debut, he has always got hit results in the second half of the season.

“I think it’s still early,” he insisted. “It was early when I finished P2 [at the season opener] in Bahrain and everyone said it’s going to be an easy walk in the park for Ferrari.”

“I said it when I was in my low moment in Barcelona after the spin in the race, and I say it now: it’s too early still to tell and to say. I understand people that say [I’m not the championship-challenging Ferrari driver], because it hasn’t been my easiest start of the season.”

“But if you look closely to my last four or five seasons in F1, I’ve always peaked in the second half and I’ve always done a very strong second half, so let’s wait and see,” Sainz concluded.

Also read: Charles Leclerc to journalist who called him Jules by accident once

Carlos Sainz levelling head with Charles Leclerc?

With the early season hiccups, Charles Leclerc had the edge over Sainz. This also made fans plead with Ferrari to prioritize the Monegasque over his teammate.

On paper, it was a win from pole. But on track? It was a nail-biting, instant classic of a race, which kept us all guessing right up to the chequered flag 😍 Delve deeper into @Carlossainz55‘s maiden win with our latest Inside Story 👇#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 16, 2022

But Ferrari insisted that it’s too soon to have a pecking order in the team. This policy surely has worked in favour of Sainz, who got a good breathing room to cover up his deficit against Leclerc.

Now, with his win in Britain, Sainz has tremendously climbed the standings. It remains to be seen how well Sainz will do with the halfway of the season gone.

Also read: When Sebastian Vettel took a lift on Sauber driver’s F1 car after he Lance Stroll crashed into him