“I’ve Got a Contract for Many More Years”: Lando Norris Clarifies Moments After Early Retirement Joke

Lando Norris emerged as a prime contender to challenge Max Verstappen for the 2024 championship. The Briton may have failed to triumph over the Dutchman but starts as a favorite to complete the unfinished business in 2025. One would argue the 25-year-old is young and talented enough to fight many such campaigns.

However, Norris recently expressed a bizarre wish to retire after the upcoming season. All was said in humor, though.

The McLaren driver was in the middle of a light-hearted conversation on The Fast and the Curious podcast when one of the three co-hosts, Greg James, urged the 2024 runner-up to enjoy his stint as a driver more. Norris, well aware of the media and fans’ perception, argued that he wouldn’t be taken seriously if he did what James suggested.

Giving it a second thought and staying true to his playful nature, the #4 driver said he might as well do it as he plans on retiring soon.

“I’m going to retire in a couple of years,” Norris said. Knowing the consequences of his words, co-host Christian Hewgill suggested, “Don’t say that! Now you’ll be asked about it fifty thousand times.”

James, who saw a commercial value in the announcement, told Norris how McLaren would sell merchandise like hotcakes. The profit-making potential led to Norris exclaiming, “I’m retiring at the end of this year!“, and burst into laughter with the rest of the panel.

“I can say whatever I want. What’re you gonna do, Harry [Bull]?” the Papaya driver playfully mocked McLaren’s communications manager, who was observing the podcast from behind the cameras.

Soon, Norris realized the need to set the record straight and said, “I’m not retiring guys. I’ve got a contract for many more years, alright?” Given that he has finally got a potentially championship-winning car underneath him since last year, it would be naive if the Briton seriously considered retiring.

Can McLaren’s 2025 car win Norris his maiden F1 title?

F1 teams are notorious for keeping their cards too close to their chests. Many teams ensure that their cars do not come under the public eye right until they roll them out for pre-season testing. McLaren, however, beat that trend by releasing the footage of their 2025 car, the MCL39, running at the Silverstone track for the shakedown.

While the front and rear wings, floor design elements, and suspension looked like an evolution of the 2024 car, the new sidepod design was a testament to McLaren’s aggressive development. Team principal Andrea Stella, however, argues that every part of the car follows the revolutionary philosophy.

Norris half-jokingly suggested that he was glad the car ran normally given how the changes made him nervous. “You’re always a little nervous things aren’t going to be perfect when you try them,” he admitted.