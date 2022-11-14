“Sad and selfish short sighted spitefulness”: F1 expert says Sebastian Vettel’s Multi-21 is nowhere near to what Max Verstappen did to Sergio Perez

The Brazilian Grand Prix, while being an overtaking carnival, was also high on intra-team feuds. But Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez saga stood out the most.

In the race’s final lap, Verstappen didn’t let Perez overtake him for a crucial P6 finish. The Mexican race driver vied for P2 in the drivers’ standings and required every point in Brazil to be ahead of his competitor Charles Leclerc.

But Verstappen didn’t budge and kept his position. After the race, he justified his stance by saying on the radio that he had reasons never to withdraw his position, but it was fair when his other teammates did for him.

Will Buxton slams Max Verstappen as selfish

Verstappen’s ‘betrayal’ of Perez was instantly compared to Vettel’s multi-21 to Mark Webber. The German race driver back in his Red Bull days denied a win to Webber, but according to F1 journalist, the two instances aren’t even comparable.

“Comparisons between Max’s refusal of team orders yesterday and Vettel with Multi21 aren’t, to my mind, the same. Seb was going for a win early in a season for which he was aiming for a fourth consecutive title. Max was running for sixth, title was sewn up,” wrote Buxton on Twitter.

He further calls the actions of Verstappen “sad and selfish short-sighted spitefulness”. Buxton further claims Verstappen isn’t a complete driver because of what he did on Sunday in Brazil.

Red Bull has never had a 1-2 in the drivers championship. That’s now their stated aim. His refusal to help them in that desire yesterday showed petulance and a sad and selfish short sighted spitefulness. He’s not the complete racer yet. Nor the talisman they need. Much to learn. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 14, 2022

Sergio Perez calls out his teammate

After the race, Perez was totally disappointed by his teammate. He even attacked Verstappen’s character after the Dutchman didn’t follow the team’s orders and refused to help him in the championship fight for the runner-up spot.

During the media interviews, Perez also said that Verstappen should have done it out of courtesy to him, as the Mexican race driver selflessly helped him to win the two championships.

The bond between the two drivers felt unbreakable over the last two years. However, in F1, it takes only one moment to break the best of the camaraderie, and this is probably what happened over here.

The latest reports by Red Bull camp say Verstappen will assist Perez in the season’s final race in Abu Dhabi. Currently, Perez is on equal points against Leclerc.

