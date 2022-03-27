“I’ve got the same car as I had in qualifying”– Lewis Hamilton doesn’t think he has any chance to do anything significant in Saudi Arabian GP race

Lewis Hamilton claims he is at a setback ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race in Jeddah as he struggles with his car.

The seven-time-world champion shocked F1 when he couldn’t climb above P16 and got knocked out of Q1 for the first time since 2017. Unlike Brazil, he didn’t barge his car on a wall this time. A lack of pace got him out.

Because of Daniel Ricciardo’s three-place grid penalty for allegedly blocking Esteban Ocon, Hamilton is supposed to start from P14. However, the Briton claims he got no chance to climb the positions above.

According to him, the car he would be using on Sunday would be similar to what he had in Qualifying. He admitted after his elimination on Saturday that the car was undrivable.

Therefore, he is not optimistic about the race starting in a few hours at the Jeddah corniche circuit. You could never strike off what luck might hit Hamilton during the race.

🚨 | Lewis Hamilton does not have high aspirations for the Saudi GP today: “I’ve got the same car as I had in qualifying, so I don’t anticipate moving that far forwards”. — F24 (@Formula24hrs) March 27, 2022

Lewis Hamilton to not start from pitlane?

During his conversation with SkySports, he claimed that he would want to change everything in the car and could start the race from the pitlane.

It seemed like a logical approach, as the probability of crashing in Jeddah is high, and it could allow him to catch the grid under a red flag or safety car.

On the other hand, Toto Wolff also confessed that Mercedes tried something new with Hamilton’s car, but it turned out to be a blunder. He added that it’s time to “wake up” for them.

So, as Wolff’s words aligned with what Hamilton said, it seemed sure that the Briton would start from the pitlane. But this update by the Mercedes star is now incoherent.

#F1: Wolff on Sky Germany: “We tried something on Lewis’ car that did not work. He had zero grip on the rear axle. Time to wake up for us.” #SaudiArabianGP — Andreas Haupt (@andihaupt1) March 26, 2022

