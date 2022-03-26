F1

“So sorry, guys” – Lewis Hamilton vows to fight back after getting knocked out in Q1 in Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

“So sorry, guys" - Lewis Hamilton distraught after getting knocked out in Q3 in Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"The MVP is the player that makes the most players valuable": Josh Giddey spits raw truths as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid take on each other in the 2022 NBA MVP battle
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“So sorry, guys" - Lewis Hamilton distraught after getting knocked out in Q3 in Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
“So sorry, guys” – Lewis Hamilton vows to fight back after getting knocked out in Q1 in Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

“So sorry, guys” – Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff admit Mercedes have their task cut…