“My spinal discs are suffering from it”– Pierre Gasly contradicts Christian Horner’s statement with his own porpoising issue revelation

Pierre Gasly contradicts Christian Horner’s statement that his side has no issues with porpoising; the latter also accuses Mercedes of bitching.

Christian Horner after the Azerbaijan GP, reacted to the Mercedes woes by saying they are bitching about it. He claimed that every team can individually clear off porpoising and FIA making a structural change isn’t required.

While Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen haven’t faced any physical troubles because of porpoising, they have agreed that it should be solved.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly from Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri has complained about his own troubles. The Frenchman claims that his spinal discs are suffering from it and he has to seek his physio after every outing.

“It’s not healthy, that’s for sure,” said Gasly to Autosport. “I’ve had a physio session before and after every session, just because my [spinal] discs are suffering from it. You have literally no suspension. It just hits going through your spine.”

Pierre Gasly thinks drivers will compromise on health over performance

The 26-year-old driver thinks that FIA would need to involve in this. As he thinks that at the end of the day, drivers would sacrifice on health to get the best performance.

“The team is asking me, ‘OK, we can compromise the setup?’ and I’m compromising my health for the performance. “And I’ll always do it because I’m a driver and I always go for the fastest car I can.”

“But I don’t think FIA should put us in a corner where you got to deal between health and performance,” he added. The remarks by Gasly surely contradict Horner’s comments, who directly rejected that his side is having problems with porpoising.

Now, it remains to be seen what actions FIA will take against the most talked about problem on the grid. As the recent reports indicate, it has surely come under the cognisance of the governing body.

