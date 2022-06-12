“Bitch as much as they could over the radio”– Christian Horner accusses Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton of bitching amidst porpoising issues

Christian Horner accuses Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton of bitching about the porpoising issues with W13 and claims it’s not a universal problem.

Mercedes’ W13 performances are marred with porpoising issues. Especially, Lewis Hamilton, who couldn’t even properly get out of the car after the race in Baku.

This issue has also led to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff saying that Hamilton could miss the race in Canada. But this doesn’t concern Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

He thinks Mercedes is bitching too much about porpoising. He also thinks that the issue is solvable by the teams individually and no FIA intervention is needed. Red Bull mysteriously is among the rare teams which have no problem with porpoising so far.

“Tell them to bitch as much as they could over the radio and make as big an issue out of it as they possibly could. It is part of the game,” said Horner when asked about his suggestion to Mercedes to solve porpoising.

On whether that is what he believes rivals are doing, Horner insisted: “Of course it is. Look, it is uncomfortable but there are remedies to that but it is detrimental to the car performance.”

“What is the easiest thing to do? Complain from a safety point of view but each team has a choice. If it was a genuine safety concern across the whole grid then it is something that should be looked at.”

“But if it is only affecting isolated people or teams, then that is something that the team should potentially deal with.”

Lewis Hamilton is not the only one to face physical harm

While Horner thinks that only a few individuals have been affected by porpoising, all drivers except Fernando Alonso have agreed that proposing is an issue.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is not the only one to face the physical harm from the bouncing this weekend. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen reportedly suffered nerve pain.

🗣️ “I genuinely feel rattled” Daniel Ricciardo discusses the porpoising he experienced during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and how it has left him feeling rattled 👇 pic.twitter.com/dsuTyvk0TX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 12, 2022

Therefore, if a consensus between the drivers is found the FIA shall look into the matter. As it is speculated that drivers can face long-term physical harm because of it.

