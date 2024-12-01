“I’ve Had to Change”: Toto Wolff Had to Mend His Leadership Style as Mercedes’ Failure Continued

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 22: FP3 and Qualifying Day; F1 Team Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff walks in the paddock during The F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2024, at the Las Vegas Street Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes was F1’s most dominant team, winning eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships. However, the 2022 regulations brought significant changes which they struggled to adapt to, leaving Mercedes on the back foot for the first time in years. As a result, many things had to change, including Toto Wolff’s approach to leading the team.

The slump came as a shock. Most of the personnel had gotten used to winning and the fact that they could only compete for mere points was a bitter pill to swallow. But what made things worse was the realization that their troubles would carry on to 2023.

Matt Whyman, who wrote Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane recently revealed that there was disbelief within the team over its inability to rectify the lingering issues. He also stated how Wolff evolved as Team Principal of the Brackley-based outfit. “Toto… had a bit of a long, dark winter this last winter. He felt he had put too much pressure on the team,” he said.

'Toto had to change' We spoke to author Matt Whyman about the time he spent with Mercedes for his book Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane. Part of that journey saw him getting to know Toto Wolff, who told him about his approach to the team changed after a "long dark…

“The first chance that he did at the start of this season when he saw his engineers, he went in and said you know, I’ve had to change. And I think it takes quite a lot as a leader to do that,” Whyman added, suggesting that Wolff was too hard on his employees.

Things were undeniably challenging for Mercedes last year. On-track performances quickly became the least of their concerns as Wolff and his team found themselves at odds with Lewis Hamilton.

Tensions grew between Mercedes and Hamilton in 2023

In a 2023 interview, Hamilton revealed that he had repeatedly urged the team to abandon its zero-sidepod design concept from the previous year, arguing that it was holding them back. However, the engineers chose to stand firm, convinced they were on the right path.

Hamilton was told he was wrong, prompting him to take a step back. This might explain the prolonged negotiations for a new deal with Mercedes, who were also hesitant to offer him the duration he desired.

“I remember they said, like, we know what we’re doing, you’re wrong. And that was definitely an interesting moment. I was like, okay, I’ll step back…”pic.twitter.com/aaEixc3xvX https://t.co/0i4IWC9wk7 — Deni (@fiagirly) February 23, 2024

Eventually, Mercedes realized that Hamilton was right all along, and midway into the 2023 season, they gave up on the zero-pod design. However, it was too late and the seven-time World Champion ended the year winless. Hamilton had signed a 1+1 year contract, but ahead of the 2024 season, he decided to cut ties and announced a move to Ferrari starting in 2025.