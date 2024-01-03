''I’ve Net Worth of $0'': Liam Lawson Once Revealed the Harsh Truth of Never Making Money in Formula 2

Liam Lawson is currently regarded as one of the upcoming stars in Formula 1. Since he is so talented, he can likely attract several lucrative deals for himself from various teams, not just Red Bull. While the New Zealander seems in a strong position to attract a lucrative contract for himself at the moment, there was a time when he struggled with finances and revealed that he had a net worth of $0.

Advertisement

In a video posted by Hitech GP two years ago, Lawson answered several questions that appeared on Google. One such question was about his net worth.

In reply, he said with a laugh, “Liam Lawson net worth. That would be a big fat zero. Literally, I haven’t earned any money in my whole career… I have a net worth of zero.”

Advertisement

Notably, the F2 drivers usually do not receive a salary, unlike the F1 drivers. In the lower categories, it is usually the drivers who have to pay the teams around $1 to $2 million a season to race for them. As a result, several drivers often have to empty their own pockets even before they are able to fulfill their F1 dream.

However, Lawson‘s short stint with Red Bull also didn’t help him improve his finances as the New Zealander wasn’t given any contract to drive for them when he was called to race as a substitute for Daniel Ricciardo. Nevertheless, Lawson signing up for a big team is most likely just a wait of the hour.

Can Liam Lawson land an F1 seat by 2025?

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo in Zandvoort after the Australian suffered injuries to his wrists due to a nasty crash. From the very first race, Lawson was mightily impressive. As a result of the New Zealander’s brilliant few performances, he earned the highest of praises from his Red Bull bosses.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LiamLawson30/status/1705319598369943910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, unfortunately for him, his impressive performances did not help him get a race seat with AlphaTauri. Red Bull decided to maintain the same driver line-up for both their teams. They confirmed the same when they offered Ricciardo a contract at AlphaTauri.

As a result, Lawson now has to settle for a reserve driver role for the 2024 campaign. However, with the top management of Red Bull having promised Lawson a seat in 2025, it seems it is only a matter of time before the New Zealander competes in a full F1 season.