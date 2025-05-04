“Life Is Short”: Lando Norris Hints ‘F1 Exit’ Soon After Achieving Ultimate Career Goal

Making it to F1 is no mean feat, in terms of both, talent and money. Naturally, drivers that are able to rise up the ranks and enter the pinnacle of motorsport have one undying desire — to win the most coveted title in all of motor racing: the Driver’s Championship.

McLaren’s Lando Norris is no different. The #4 driver made his debut in the sport in 2019 with the Woking-based team. And the 25-year-old placed his faith in the team to rebuild itself from a midfield outfit to title contenders. This season, Norris has the best chance yet to finally achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a champion.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, the five-time Grand Prix winner outlined his title ambitions. “My short-term goal is to be world champion. That’s been my dream as a kid and that’s all I’ve worked towards for the last 16 years of my life,” he said.

Lando said there are no excuses for next year and the aim is to go for BOTH the championships. Lando Norris WDC 2025 incoming !!! pic.twitter.com/dWdQm0F6Op — Ru (@heart4VER) November 20, 2024

However, Norris is also looking ahead to a phase of life where Formula 1 no longer dominates his routine. Once he achieves his goals in the sport, he doesn’t see himself sticking around the paddock for too long, as he shifts focus to other ambitions he’s nurtured off the track.

“I’ll work my butt off until I achieve [the title]. But I also know I’ve got a life. It feels weird because I’m only 25. At times I do think about what I want to do post F1. Life is short,” he added.

Norris explained that he wants to explore ‘new things,’ including competing in other racing series and pursuing ventures beyond motorsport altogether. In fact, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to speculate that he may take a more hands-on role with his esports and lifestyle brand, Quadrant.

Norris founded the brand in 2021 as a tribute to his passion for gaming and content creation. Since then, Quadrant has undergone a rebrand and expanded its activities in ways that align closely with his career as a racing driver.

Fighting for world championships while thinking about life beyond the grid isn’t something only Norris does. His prime title rival this season—and friend—Max Verstappen has also been vocal about potentially hanging up his racing helmet soon to pursue his own dreams beyond the sport, such as competing in endurance racing.

Despite arguably having the best car on the grid in the MCL39, Norris’ path to the title isn’t simple by any means. As things stand, he sits second in the standings, 10 points adrift of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, with the Dutchman hot on their heels.

For Norris, his title fight with the likes of Verstappen and Piastri will occupy most of his focus for now — and perhaps only once the season concludes will he have the time to reflect deeply on his future.