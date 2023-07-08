Charles Leclerc Caught Red-Handed Keeping Track of Max Verstappen’s Championship Winning Run on His Phone

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have been involved in some very feisty battles over the last two seasons, but because of Red Bull’s dominance, it was Verstappen who came out on top mostly. Leclerc has been frustrated because of Ferrari’s failure to catch up with Red Bull, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping track of his rival’s progress on his phone.

Verstappen and Leclerc developed a rivalry of sorts, but share a very good relationship. They spend a lot of time interacting with each other, which fans of both drivers absolutely love to see. Last year, the two of them were regular faces on the podium although Ferrari’s slump has prevented the same from happening in 2023.

Currently, Verstappen is the runaway championship leader and is the hot favorite to win the world championship for the third year in a row. His rivals including Leclerc are mainly concerned about the spots behind him, but the Monegasque driver is keeping an eye on Verstappen’s march towards glory on his phone.

Charles Leclerc caught keeping track of Max Verstappen on his phone

Ahead of the British GP, pictures of Charles Leclerc suited up in a Ferrari race suit were being circulated all over social media. There isn’t anything unusual about that, but some fans noticed Leclerc’s phone next to where he was standing. Upon zooming in, they saw that Leclerc had Verstappen’s points tally on his lock screen.

IOS users can add an F1 widget on their screens, that allows them to add elements, helping them keep track of what is going on in an F1 season. It allows fans to have the championship leader’s name and total points haul displayed on their respective lock screens, and it seems like Leclerc has it installed on his phone.

However, due to Verstappen and Leclerc’s apparent good relationship off the track, fans are saying that Leclerc is keeping tabs on his ‘friend’ as he goes on to challenge for another world title. Realistically, Leclerc, who is hoping to win the title himself someday, won’t be happy to see his contemporary dominate races while he struggles to get on the podium.

Gap between Leclerc and Verstappen

Currently, Leclerc is nowhere close to challenging for the world championship because of Ferrari’s inferiority to Red Bull. The Monegasque driver is P6 with 72 points to his name, whereas Verstappen is first, with 229 points.

Verstappen has seven race wins out of nine races so far this year, whereas all Leclerc has managed to amass is a couple of podium places in Azerbaijan and Austria.

However, Ferrari’s recent upgrades have shown that they are heading in the right direction. If things keep progressing the way they are, they could close the gap to the Milton-Keynes-based outfit in the coming months, although aiming for the championship seems unrealistic at this stage.