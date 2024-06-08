“I’ve No Idea”: Manager Eddie Jordan on Adrian Newey’s Next F1 Destination

Adrian Newey, the legendary Formula 1 car designer, confirmed his departure from Red Bull several weeks ago. The news sparked immense speculation about his next move in Formula 1. Interestingly, Eddie Jordan, a former F1 team boss and now Newey’s manager, was asked about the aerodynamicist’s future plans during a recent episode of the ‘Formula For Success’ podcast. Despite his close relationship with Newey, even Jordan is in the dark about where the Briton might end up in 2025.

When questioned by David Coulthard, Jordan admitted, “The reality is, I’d love to tell you… but at the same time, I truthfully have no idea. I have no idea, and I just want to wish him well because wherever he goes, it’ll be a massive boost for that team. That’s one thing I will say.”

Jordan elaborated on why Newey is so highly sought after by adding, “Adrian is a super super talented person. Not many intellectual brains anywhere in the world and certainly in Formula 1. The guy is iconic and it’ll be his choice. He will decide I presume, ‘Do I take some time out because I’ve been doing this every year since I was in university’.”

Newey’s impressive track record makes him such a hot commodity in the technical world of Formula 1. Over his career, the cars he has designed have clinched over two dozen championships (13 drivers’ titles and 12 constructors’ titles), across three teams: Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that several teams are vying for Newey’s expertise. Williams, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and especially Ferrari, are all in the race to secure his services.

Is Ferrari the most likely destination for Adrian Newey in 2025?

Ferrari appears to be the front-runner to sign Newey for several reasons. Firstly, Newey has previously expressed regret about never getting the opportunity to work with Ferrari and a driver like Lewis Hamilton. If he joins Ferrari in 2025, he will get the chance to work with Hamilton, who is also heading to Maranello next season.

Ferrari could also offer Newey the opportunity to design future road cars for the iconic brand, similar to his work on the RB17 hypercar at Red Bull. Adding to the rumors, Italian newspaper Gazzetta della Sport recently reported that Newey met with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur in London just before the Miami Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s resurgence in F1 under Frederic Vasseur’s revamped organizational setup includes strategic hires like Loic Serra and Jerome d’Ambrosio. They’re also rumored to be eyeing Adrian Newey as part of their continued push for success. – Other teams, like Aston Martin, are… pic.twitter.com/ZCBWneihQB — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Aston Martin is another strong contender to secure Newey’s services. Under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, the team is keen on landing the Briton. Rumors suggest that during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, Stroll offered Newey what was essentially a blank cheque to entice him away from Red Bull.

Williams has also emerged as a possible destination for Newey. Team boss James Vowles has expressed a desire to bring Newey back to the team where he first won a championship. Given Newey’s role in making Williams a dominant force in the early 1990s, the idea of helping revive the struggling team also adds a sentimental appeal to this option.