Jack Plooij Reveals What Can Make ‘Loyal’ Max Verstappen Leave Red Bull

FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 RACE DAY MAX VERSTAPPEN (NED) of Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 post race press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 RACE DAY at Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia on 16 March 2025 Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

Being a one-team man in F1 is virtually unheard of. After all, drivers chase performance and teams expect the ones they hire to be at their absolute best. Even one aspect failing could spell the end of a partnership, as we’ve seen multiple times over the course of history. Max Verstappen, however, for a decade, has successfully stayed tied to Red Bull.

Yes, Verstappen has driven for Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls), but it was still a part of the Red Bull family. And he’s been mighty successful too, winning 64 races and four world titles, with the team he once declared as ‘the only one he would ever drive for’.

But as is the norm, with faltering performance for Red Bull, murmurs of Verstappen looking to leave have crept up. The Dutchman is still not desperate for other suitors, being a true loyalist. However, there are certain factors that could push the 27-year-old over the edge.

Reputed Dutch journalist Jack Plooij, at the request of Guenther Steiner on the Red Flags podcast, revealed what he knew about Verstappen’s potential exit.

The first thing Plooij declared was that Verstappen was “loyal” and remains grateful to Red Bull and chief advisor Helmut Marko for all the glory he has achieved with the Milton Keynes-based outfit. But that said, even his loyalties have a limit.

“He’s very loyal, but if the car is not delivering, and it looks like the car isn’t, and it continues not delivering, then he has a clause in his contract that he can leave,” Plooij said. “So, will he do that? Of course, he’s looking at what the opportunities are.”

Plooij, like most in the F1 community, hinted at two options for Verstappen in case he chooses to leave. Mercedes is one of them, with Toto Wolff being a particularly big fan of Verstappen’s. But the fact that they are set to offer George Russell a new contract means that door could have all but closed.

On the other hand, there’s Aston Martin, who are rumored to have already offered Verstappen a billion-dollar deal. Plooij’s compatriot Erik van Haren, meanwhile, insists that Verstappen remains focused on Red Bull.

Verstappen’s concerned about the RB21’s performance, as any top talent would be. But he’s happy and is looking to achieve more success with the team that has always been his home.

Red Bull are set to bring upgrades to the car in Imola after the end of the current triple header in Saudi Arabia this weekend. For all we know, that could turn out to be the decisive factor in this Verstappen saga.