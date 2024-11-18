mobile app bar

Jacques Villeneuve on Lewis Hamilton: ‘He’s Just Finishing His Contract’

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton 44 during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas

Lewis Hamilton 44 during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas. | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton’s legendary 12-year stint as a Mercedes driver is almost over but he seems to have mentally checked out already. His nonchalant attitude of not wanting to improve the W15’s performance suggests just that, and his form a big issue since the summer break — both in terms of qualifying and race pace. Jacques Villeneuve, amid this, insisted that he felt Hamilton’s mind has firmly been on Ferrari.

The 1997 World champion still thinks Hamilton is capable of competing at the front, and that he hasn’t lost his mojo. Given that he has won two races in 2024—Britain and Belgium—what Villeneuve said is correct. Hamilton can deliver when the car is good enough.

But that’s the problem, the car. The W15 has been incredibly inconsistent, and over the last few weeks, Hamilton has lost interest in wanting to see things change. Since the Dutch GP after the break, Hamilton hasn’t had a single podium finish.

“He knew that he couldn’t win the championship this year with Mercedes, maybe a race or two, but not the championship,” Villeneuve said. “So why put all that energy into building the car and the team for someone else? Right now, he’s just finishing his contract.”

At the Sao Paolo GP earlier this month, Hamilton himself admitted that he cannot wait for the season to end. It was enough to reflect his current mental state, with frustrations piling up each weekend at Mercedes’ inability to find a short or long-term fix.

Thankfully, the seven-time World Champion won’t have to worry for much longer. Whether or not his Mercedes stint will end on a high remains unknown, but his future team Ferrari will likely provide him with a much better package— at least their positive trajectory suggests so.

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these