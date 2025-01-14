mobile app bar

“James Vowles Has Been Absolutely Clear”: Williams Is Touted to Pull a Haas 2021 This Year

F1 – QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 VOWLES James, Team Principal of Williams Racing, portrait during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, 23th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ

Regulation changes are a big deal in F1, often leading to a complete reset in the teams’ technical structures. As the changes of 2026 approach, all 10 teams will face the dilemma of whether to shift their developmental focus from 2025 to the next generation of cars.

While the plans of most teams remain unknown, Williams has been reported to forgo success this season in order to make a substantial leap in 2026. What this means is that the Grove-based team could potentially decide to not work on its 2025 car at all and divert focus to the 2026 spec car.

“I think Williams is potentially the most likely to go earliest. I think James Vowles has always been absolutely clear that 2026 is what matters [and] the focus is on that. So, they’ll go as early as they can,” John Nobles of The Race said.

Vowles, who joined Williams as Team Principal in 2023, has always prioritized long-term success over short-term gains, and this presents the perfect opportunity to put his vision into practice. While it won’t guarantee success, it could pay off, and history has shown that this approach can work.

In 2021, Haas did virtually no work on its car and ended the season with zero points. However, their focus shift on the 2022 ground-effect regulations helped them make some progress, as they ended the campaign with 37 points.

However, there is also the matter of prize money. Many teams, including Williams, are cash-strapped and wouldn’t want to miss out on the additional bonuses based on their finishing positions in the standings.

Others who could join Williams

Williams may not be the only team contemplating a similar approach heading into the new campaign. Outfits who had a dismal 2024 could also choose to place all their bets on the new regulations, and this includes Sauber—who will become Audi in 2026—and Aston Martin.

For Sauber, in particular, it makes sense to sacrifice the 2025 season, focusing on gathering mileage and data. With a fresh reset under Audi set to rejuvenate the team, pushing too hard and failing wouldn’t be a wise strategy.

However, The Race’s panel believes that much will depend on the first few races of the season. If a team sees potential in their 2025 challenger, they might be tempted to delay their commitment to 2026.

Aston Martin finds itself in a similar dilemma. Adrian Newey is expected to join the Silverstone-based team soon, and with their bespoke wind tunnel nearing operational status, he is likely to focus on the 2026 car, leaving the 2025 project to continue without his direct involvement.

