‘Jealous’ Mercedes Could Impair Dynamics With Ferrari Bound Lewis Hamilton; Claims Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton moves to Ferrari in 2025, but before that, he has to stay an entire year at Mercedes, with them knowing of his departure at the end of the season. Due to this, the situation at the Silver Arrows, as per Sergio Perez, is going to be awkward. Since Hamilton will be leaving, Perez predicts that a “jealous” Mercedes side may ruin their relationship with the seven-time world champion.

Since Hamilton will no longer be a part of Mercedes’ long-term plans, it comes as no surprise that the team will perhaps want to sideline him from their important development meetings this year. Speaking about the same, Perez said in a report published by Autosport, “I think the dynamics are going to be interesting to watch from the outside.”

“Having a driver that is moving teams, we all know how jealous the teams are on sharing information, because Lewis has been there for many years, and he will be taking a lot of knowledge to another team. So yeah, there will be some interesting dynamics to watch from the outside,” further added the 34-year-old.

2024 is an enormously important year since the regulations will also remain stable in 2025. Therefore, any development that Mercedes carry on this year’s car, they could also carry forward the same to the next season. Now, with Hamilton leaving the team in 2025, the Silver Arrows will not want to share too many details with him.

Will Mercedes sideline Lewis Hamilton in 2024?

Toto Wolff, in all his interviews after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari transfer news, revealed that Mercedes is going to treat the drivers fairly and with utter professionalism. The Austrian then made it clear that his side will treat both Hamilton and George Russell equally.

Since Hamilton will be leaving for Ferrari in 2025, many believe that Mercedes will make Russell the team leader, starting from this season itself. Although there is a chance that the Silver Arrows could sideline Hamilton, the 39-year-old has reiterated his desire to perform the best he can for the team in his final season with them.

Hamilton recently took to X to share an emotional post. In the post, he recalled the glory days he had with Mercedes. He then also revealed how he is determined to leave Mercedes by giving his best this year.