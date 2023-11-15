“He Pulled a Lando”: Netflix Cup Culminates in Hilarious Scenes As Winners Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas Break Trophy

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Team Spain is interviewed after he takes the pole position during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The first-ever Netflix Cup, which teed off on November 14, has declared its winners to be professional golfer Justin Thomas and F1 driver Carlos Sainz. The duo lifted the cup as they came out triumphant over the other three pairs. Although the match went in favor of the Spaniard and his partner, the post-match celebrations brought ignominy. Justin Thomas rejoiced in his moment of victory by drinking from the cup. Following that, an unprecedented mishap happened as Sainz lifted it. The cup fell from his hands and broke.

As this sight came to the attention of fans, they shared their hilarious reactions to it. Even some compared Sainz with Lando Norris.

Carlos Sainz pulls off a Lando Norris as he rejoices his moment of triumph at Las Vegas

A short video where Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas are accepting the trophy went viral on Twitter. But the fun element that garnered the attention of the golf community was Sainz’s cloddish moment with the trophy as he held it. As the media and fans stood around the stage, the trophy slipped off his hand and broke into two.

Now, this sight has received various reactions from fans, and fans have compared him with Lando Norris since Norris had been subjected to a similar incident as he broke Max Verstappen’s trophy earlier this year during podium celebrations. This trophy-breaking trend has again created a thread of reactions:

A fan compared Sainz to following in the footsteps of Lando Norris

Again, a fan hilariously commented by merging Carlos and Lando’s name

Another golf netizen poked fun, bringing Lando into the context

A cybercitizen made a pun-intended remark and said:

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas indeed had a bizarre end to the glorious win at the Netflix Cup.