“Still Pinching Myself”: Lewis Hamilton on Coming to Terms With Ferrari’s Red Overalls

Lewis Hamilton had little left to prove when he announced last year that he would move to Ferrari in 2025. Already the sport’s most successful driver and one of the world’s most marketable athletes, his legacy was firmly established.

But the move still made sense—a driver of his stature joining the sport’s most decorated team was a perfect match.

Hamilton’s highly anticipated arrival lived up to the hype. Thousands gathered in Maranello to welcome him, with many even traveling to Ferrari’s private track in Fiorano to watch his first laps in red. He repaid their support by acknowledging and thanking them for the warm reception.

It’s safe to say even Hamilton is a bit starstruck—surprising, given that in his 2007 biography, he admitted to rarely feeling that way. But such has been his first few weeks at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has already logged plenty of laps in the red overalls; first in Fiorano, then during a shakedown in Barcelona, followed by hundreds more in Bahrain’s pre-season testing. Yet, the reality still hasn’t fully sunk in for him.

“I’m still pinching myself. Next week when I get to the race, I will be starting a Grand Prix in red, like Wow,” he said to Sky Sports F1. “I don’t have the words to really explain just how excited I am.”

Lewis are all of us getting excited for the start of the season pic.twitter.com/A1Pvvq9O6K — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 5, 2025

Hamilton also reflected on his pre-season, admitting that although it was a long break, it felt rather short. Perhaps because of all that he has had to do till now. Soon, however, the focus will shift to how he performs on the track, and he knows that.

The Briton feels as motivated as ever to give his best. “Every day here…it’s just such a special feeling,” he said about working with Ferrari.

Hamilton driver joined Ferrari to win his eighth world title and go clear of Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most crowns. But for that, Ferrari needs to have a strong car. Pre-season testing looked to be a positive affair for the Italian team, but early data can never be conclusive.

Hamilton is ready to lead Ferrari back to glory

Hamilton was all smiles as he drove around Sakhir during his first laps in the SF-25 but admitted there was still work to be done. That said, he already felt much better than in his last few years at Mercedes, where he struggled with an underwhelming car.

“I feel like we’ve built a really good foundation but these guys out there look really competitive, it looks very close,” he said after pre-season testing. “This is the most positive feeling I’ve had for a long time.”

That said, Hamilton is eager to make his Ferrari debut next Friday. The 2025 season opener will take place at Albert Park, Melbourne—the same venue where the 40-year-old made his F1 debut 18 years ago.

“I feel excited. I feel we’re as best prepared as we could be, given the short space of time that I’ve had. There’s still things to learn but I’m just excited to get going. I love racing,” he added.

The SF-25 is being touted as Ferrari’s best car in recent years, and with Hamilton behind the wheel, the Scuderia could finally end their 17-year title drought.