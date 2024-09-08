mobile app bar

Jenson Button’s Advice to F1 Drivers: “Hold Back Certain Feelings, People Play on That”

Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

The pressures of being a Formula 1 driver are not just physical but also mental. Drivers today come under immense scrutiny from the media as well as internally, from within the team. 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button discussed the mental game and gave his advice to the latest generation of the sport.

Button began by explaining that the current crop of drivers are very open about their feelings. While this has its positives, the former McLaren driver explained that it can lead to a situation where your teammate can get the better of you.

On the Missed Apex podcast, Button explained, “Drivers these days are very open with their opinions and their feelings. In some ways it’s good [and] in some ways you need to hold certain things back – people play on that, they use that to their advantage.”

The 44-year-old cited the examples of Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon to prove his point. Both these drivers enjoyed major success in the junior formulas before being pitted against Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Neither of the drivers could match the 26-year-old in terms of pace – eventually losing their seats at the Milton-Keynes-based team. While Gasly got a second chance at Red Bull’s sister team, Albon was picked up by Williams in 2022.

Since then, they’ve gone on to establish themselves as two of the most reputed drivers on the current grid. Gasly will assume the role of team leader at Alpine next year with the arrival of Jack Doohan and Albon has been leading Williams’ revival in the sport.

