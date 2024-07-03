Jeremy Clarkson Speaks in Favor of Max Verstappen While Reacting to Austrian GP Controversy

Max Verstappen has been under heavy fire for his crash with Lando Norris at the 2024 Austrian GP. Even though it could be perceived as a racing incident, the FIA penalized the Dutch driver, handing him a 10-second time penalty and several F1 experts jumped to attack him for his aggressive past. Renowned journalist Jeremy Clarkson, however, shares a neutral opinion that benefits Verstappen’s case.

Clarkson was answering a fan’s question on X about the crash when he said, “I think they bumped into one another. These things happen in motor racing.”

With this, the former Top Gear host remains one of the few to take a diplomatic stance on the matter.

In Austria, Norris had been dive-bombing Verstappen for multiple laps and did the same on the outside on lap 64 when they crashed. But, there was enough room for the Briton to avoid contact.

I think they bumped into one another. These things happen in motor racing. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 1, 2024

However, given Verstappen’s reputation of being aggressive and because of some of the moves made by him in the past, the media jumped the gun to blame the Red Bull driver. Many British personalities blamed Verstappen including Jolyon Palmer. The former F1 Driver turned presenter and pundit thought Verstappen pushed and disrespected Norris.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, meanwhile, defended Verstappen and pointed Norris’ audacious moves, in the aftermath of the incident.

Nonetheless, with the British Grand Prix up next, Verstappen isn’t expected to get the warmest of receptions from the Silverstone crowd.

How Max Verstappen can expect to be received in Silverstone

Verstappen hasn’t been a very popular figure in Silverstone over the years. Because of his bitter Championship rivalry with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, he was vociferously booed. Not a direct consequence of that, but the Dutchman also suffered a horrible crash that year in the circuit whereas Hamilton went on to stand tall, emerging victorious.

For the next two seasons, he was on the receiving end of heckling from some portions of the crowd. The fact that he crashed into Norris, another Brit, just a week before this year’s Grand Prix means that a hostile reception is on the cards once again.

Verstappen, however, is getting shades of 2021 with his ongoing tussle with Norris. With the way things are going, Norris could be the second Brit in four years to challenge him for the Title. Even though McLaren has the fastest car, Verstappen will try everything it takes to stop Norris and win his fourth World Title.