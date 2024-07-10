Jeremy Clarkson Predicted Lewis Hamilton Win Because of a Weather App Projection

Although Mercedes is finally beginning to become competitive once again, people are hesitant to label them as the favorites for any race. However, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson does not seem to be one of them. Clarkson confidently predicted that Lewis Hamilton would win the British GP even before the lights went out at Silverstone. All Clarkson needed to do was check the weather app on his phone to make such a prediction.

Clarkson’s prediction was primarily based on the mixed weather conditions that were expected during the race on Sunday. When asked by an Alpine media member for his opinion, Clarkson consulted the weather app connected to his farm’s weather station to get the most accurate information.

“I have just installed at Diddly Squat my own weather station,” Clarkson revealed. After reviewing the conditions, he concluded it would be a wet race before adding,

“So what we do is we go into maps… right. That blue dot is Chipping Norton. We’re going to have a wet race, so my money is on either Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso“.

Clarkson referred to them as “the old boys” and claimed that they usually “do well in the wet“. And Clarkson’s prediction was indeed accurate as Hamilton used all his experience in challenging weather conditions to win a record ninth race at Silverstone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BWT Alpine F1 Team (@alpinef1team)

Hamilton managed to beat Lando Norris to the win even though the McLaren driver seemed to have the fastest car. It was an emotional win for Hamilton who waited almost 1000 days for his 104th victory.

Several celebrities congratulated Hamilton on his 9th British GP win

Several of his celebrity friends such as Shawn Mendes, Serena Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Usher, and Camila Cabello took to social media to congratulate him. Formula 1 legends Sebastian Vettel and Damon Hill also took to social media to praise Hamilton, calling him the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Shawn Mendes, Mathew McConaughey, Usher, Janelle Monae, Pom Klementieff, Camila Cabello and more congratulate Lewis on his win pic.twitter.com/eQhmU3uUUD — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates(back in 2025) (@SirLewisUpdates) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Hamilton himself was overcome with emotion as he crossed the finish line, shedding tears of joy while speaking to his race engineer, Bono, over the radio.

Hamilton’s win at Silverstone was a testament to his brilliant talent and determination to perform at the highest level. And that is why it comes as no surprise that even former champions such as Vettel and Hill referred to Hamilton as the GOAT.