Jolly Daniel Ricciardo Raises Suspicions With Confusing Behavior at Belgian GP: “What Does He Know?”

With Sergio Perez‘s Red Bull struggles continuing, Daniel Ricciardo is steadily inching closer to a seat with the Austrian outfit. The Aussie driver’s performances also contribute to his chances of becoming a Red Bull driver. But there is one more thing that has fans wondering if Ricciardo is aware of something big.

Across the Belgian GP weekend, the 35-year-old has been a joy to behold. The V-CARB driver has always been seen smiling, and his mood has been as jolly as can be. For many, this could be his normal self, but even the Honey Badger has had his down moments.

Even after a Qualifying session that could have gone much better, a P13 finish seemingly meant the world to Ricciardo. He had a huge smile on his face after the session, and he could not wipe it off his face no matter what.

what is wrong with you, man pic.twitter.com/s2U36W6h8k — (not ever) javi (@ricchasis) July 27, 2024

Soon after Qualifying, the Aussie driver was on his Instagram, where he uploaded a story about the session. There, he wrote that it was a “fun session” where he felt good and was looking forward to the race the next day.

The jollier-than-usual mood of the Honey Badger has fans convinced that he knows something big. The news might well have something to do with his future in F1, given the plans Red Bull have for the upcoming season break.

Both Ricciardo and Liam Lawson are due for track testing during the break. Thus, it could be signaling an oncoming shakeup in the driver lineups at Red Bull as well as V-CARB.

Fans react to Ricciardo’s non-stop smiles

With Ricciardo refusing to let go of an ear-to-ear smile, fans smell something fishy in the backdrop. Wondering what it could be, they took to X to ask “What does he know?”

WHAT DOES HE KNOW pic.twitter.com/HkEUOITIJ4 — Mia (@ricciardosbabe) July 27, 2024

Daniel. You need to give us some kind of signal that It Is On bc your good moods despite the results are NOTTTTT making sense!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0ZSwQPDhAL — meredith (@mereeedithh) July 27, 2024

y’all ever seen someone this jolly and relaxed after getting kicked out of q3 from a strategy error pic.twitter.com/lJqOa0NoCw — ഹീര (@stelenacore) July 27, 2024

Compared with how angry he was after Silverstone quali he definitely knows something we don’t https://t.co/xTil8YeJbj — Jo (@itsIightsout) July 27, 2024

In the 2024 season, Perez has been far from the form he carried in 2023, which led Red Bull to their first-ever 1-2 finish in the drivers’ standings. With most people seemingly unhappy with the Mexican driver, Ricciardo has been identified as the most likely replacement.

And given Ricciardo’s good mood, there might soon be a major announcement, perhaps even during the silly season.