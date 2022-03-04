“Jonathan Wheatley has done his job”– Toto Wolff accuses Red Bull turning in Michael Masi after the Abu Dhabi GP 2021

Toto Wolff claims that Red Bull turned in Michael Masi while speaking in a documentary set to be released by SkySports this weekend.

Michael Masi had to face the axe for the controversy created in Abu Dhabi last year. The former FIA race director was removed from his responsibilities this month and was replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas.

After the dwindling down of that controversy, SkySports talks about Masi in a documentary set to be released this weekend. Wolff claims that Red Bull turned in Masi to freeze the controversy.

He also claims that Masi was killed by the ‘bromance’ of Red Bull’s sporting director Jonathan Wheatley. Wolff also adds that he would never again talk to Masi ever.

“Jonathan Wheatley has done his job,” said Wolff to Skysports. “He’s turned Michael Masi the race director, not only in Abu Dhabi but before, and probably Max owes him a lot.”

“I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t want to speak to him ever again.”

Toto Wolff hopes Masi regrets his decisions

Wolff states that Masi made terrible decisions in Abu Dhabi. Expanding further, he claims that the system has far bigger faults, and he hopes Masi regrets his choices.

“His decisions were wrong and I’m sure that he regrets them,” he said. “The FIA should have seen much earlier that there was a problem. There was a problem with the structure. There was a problem of personalities.”

Masi’s decision on that day led Max Verstappen to win his maiden championship. Though Mercedes won the constructors’ championship, seeing Lewis Hamilton lose the championship that way broke their hearts.

How will Netflix treat it?

While SkySports gave a glimpse of how they will go into the whole controversy around Verstappen and Hamilton. But the biggest production around the 2021 season is yet to come from Netflix.

Releasing on March 11, the OTT platform will give a nostalgia ride to fans narrating the highlights of the last season. Verstappen decided last year that he won’t be sitting in any interviews related to Netflix, as he believes they heavily exaggerate reality.

