“I did some of the worst shots”- Lando Norris reveals his role in the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive

Netflix is set to release the fourth season of its show Drive to Survive on 11th March and Lando Norris has revealed his role in the show.

The Netflix crew has been documenting the drivers and the teams for the fourth season of their show Drive to Survive. Recently, Netflix announced that the show will be aired on 11th March and as many F1 fans, Lando Norris is also keen to watch it and has revealed some of his shots in the show.

The McLaren team allowed the Drive to Survive team to record their drivers for the documentary during the 2021 campaign. However, Norris thinks he might not have shown his best side in some of the footage.

When asked if the viewers will see a lot of him in the new season, Norris told GQ, “I hope so. Of course, they’ve been following me around.”

“I did a few things with them at home as well, a couple of scenes of us playing golf. I probably looked really terrible because I did some of the worst shots I’ve ever done while I was filming for it. But yeah, I hope so.”

Lando Norris is keen to watch the new season

Norris had a successful 2021 season. He finished the championship at sixth place in the drivers’ championship. Despite his concern about his terrible golfing skills, Norris is keen to watch it as the 2021 season turned out to be successful for him.

He said, “I had a decent year, so I’m sure you’ll see me and the other drivers – maybe not all of them, but most of the other drivers – in it. I look forward to seeing it as well when it comes out.”

While Norris likes that show, not all the drivers are on the same page as him. Max Verstappen already clarified that he does not want to be a part of it.

Verstappen said, “From my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it. They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it. I did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.”

“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

