“Who are we gonna talk about this year?”: Netflix releases Drive To Survive season 4 trailer making F1 fans go frenzy over dramatic recap of 2021

Netflix drops season 4 trailer of the much-awaited docuseries Drive To Survive, recalling all the highlights of F1’s 2021 season.

For the last four years, Netflix has been releasing a season of drive to survive ahead of the new F1 season. Every season recalls the significant events from the previous season.

With the 2022 calendar year approaching soon, Netflix has come up with a new season of Drive To Survive. The new season of the docuseries got its confirmed release for March 11.

Now, barely 11 days to go, Netflix has released the trailer of the new edition, where it gave quick snippets of what all they would be covering this season.

New drivers, new rivalries and an all new championship winner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on 11 March! 🏎️🏁 pic.twitter.com/3aSoENJB57 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 28, 2022

Drive To Survive: Responsible for the surge in F1 fans

Over the last four years, the business between Netflix and F1 has been immensely profitable. While Netflix got a new avenue to hook its viewers, the sport got a massive following at the same period, especially for the United States.

The surge in numbers hasn’t declined for both parties. Therefore, it made Netflix continue with the project considering its consistent success.

However, a few F1 fans haven’t been pleased with Netflix’s work on F1. According to them, the OTT platform has heavily exaggerated the sports events and, at times, villainized a few prominent personalities.

Max Verstappen denies participation this year

The drivers have also stated the above shortcoming of Netflix. During last season, Max Verstappen, who won the championship in 2021, told media that he wouldn’t be participating in any Drive To Survive interviews.

Because he feels that he is often shown inappropriately with other things. Though, Netflix would be highly covering his battles with Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 season.

“I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America,” Verstappen told the AP ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. “But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.”

“They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist,” he added. “So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.”

“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person. I just want facts and real things to happen.”