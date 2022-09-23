When Lando Norris bribed fans with McLaren’s secret to get 1000 subscribers

McLaren driver Lando Norris hilariously tries to buy off 1000 subscribers in exchange for showing his brand new racing suit to the fans

Lando Norris is one of the most humorous drivers on the grid. Moreover, he has a gaming channel where he posts a lot about his life and plays racing games as well.

A charming personality with lots of social media presence has helped the young British driver gains a lot of following. These fans enjoy the content Norris posts on his social media handles.

Moreover, on McLaren’s car launch on Instagram live, he did request the viewers to gift him 1000 subscribers. In return, he would go on to show them the racing suit in detail.

The video starts off with Norris just smiling around and reading the comments by fans. Winking, showing his cheeks, one of the viewers wanted Norris to reveal the suit.

To which he replies: “If I get a gift of 1000 subs, I’ll show you the suit right now”. He instantly regrets this offer and whispers “Oh what have I done?”

Lando Norris’ 2022 Formula One season

Lando Norris is currently seventh in the world championship with 88 points to his name. He secured a podium this season and is consistently finishing in the top 10.

Compared to the departing Daniel Ricciardo, the British driver has performed much better. Despite a less competitive McLaren car, there are plenty of positives to look forward to.

Moreover, there is a new face on the team for next season. Oscar Piastri joins McLaren after a controversial battle with Alpine. Both the drivers are young for a team like McLaren to build a future on.

The British team has had a disappointing season in terms of their own standards. They are currently fifth in the world championship behind their target of becoming the leader of midfield.

Things can turn around as there are still 5 races to go before the season finale at Abu Dhabi. F1 continues its exciting season in Singapore on the first weekend of October.

