Jos Verstappen Gets His Grandmother Involved In Christian Horner Battle

F1 has had its fair share of drama lately but the commotion within the Red Bull camp has dominated this weekend’s Austrian GP. A growing problem this season, the tensions between key team members have been ever-increasing. Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner seem to be at the center of this new fight, which now invokes some grandmotherly advice.

The senior Verstappen stirred up the paddock by pulling out of the Legends Parade, something he was looking forward to. The former Benetton driver claimed that Christian Horner had a hand in this, doing everything in his power to keep Verstappen from participating. This eventually led to a public spat between the two.

Crass statements were exchanged in the press but as Verstappen simmering in his anger, he remembered some advice given to him. After the events of the Sprint Qualifying, Verstappen took to Instagram to share it.

The post reads: “My grandmother always said: Never tell others too much about yourself. Remember that in times of envy the blind begin to see, the deaf hear, and the dumb speak.” Fanning the flames with the fiery quote, Verstappen Sr. knew exactly what he was doing with the post.

What Jos Verstappen-Christian Horner beef means for Max

Christian Horner insists his relationship with Max Verstappen is as solid as ever. Addressing concerns about whether the public feuds with Jos have strained his connection with the reigning champion, Horner confidently stated, “The relationship with Max has always been very good, very strong.”

Horner further addressed having issues with his star driver’s father. “I’ve never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past. Whatever Jos’s issues are, I’ve really got nothing to comment on.

This has been a messy season for Red Bull with endless internal struggles plaguing the team. As with any tussle, their rivals have taken advantage of their vulnerability and have become dangerously close. As threats come in from all sides, Red Bull needs to end its civil war and focus on survival.