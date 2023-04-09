HomeSearch

Jos Verstappen Is Huge Liability to Max Verstappen With Constant Unearthing of Misdemeanors

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 09/04/2023

IMAGO / Eibner

We often hear stories about how Max Verstappen suffered a horrible childhood because of his father Jos’ harsh treatment. However, the latter insisted that his being hard and strict with his son is what made him the driver he is today, although the majority of the fans don’t agree with him.

Even keeping Max aside, Jos Verstappen is a very controversial character. He was an F1 driver back in his racing days but was barely in the news because of his achievements on the track. Instead, he was under the spotlight because of incidents like assaulting women or sending threatening messages to them. In fact, he was once charged with physically assaulting Max’s mother, Sophie Kumpen.

Earlier this week Jos was in the news once again after being detained by the police following a brawl at a club, that left him seriously injured. These incidents that he keeps being in the limelight for, are having an effect on his son Max’s image, even though he isn’t remotely similar.

Max Verstappen is not like his father, Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 at the age of 17. He has developed a reputation for being an ultra-aggressive driver on the track, with a hunger to win “at all costs”. Off the track, however, he has never been involved in scandals like his father, which people often forget.

Verstappen may be an aggressive driver determined to put his elbows out while racing in F1. Away from the sport, he does not get involved in anything that could possibly tarnish his image, unlike his father. Verstappen Sr. behaving poorly has a lasting effect on how his son is seen.

Often, people feel that since Max spent most of his childhood with his father, he turned out like him. However, it has to be taken into account that even though Jos Verstappen worked hard to help his son reach F1, his son his nothing like him.

Verstappen is a much better version of his father

As pointed out by Paul Velasco of GrandPrix247, Verstappen is much more similar to his mother Sophie Kumpen. Kumpen herself, comes from a sporting family and even though she didn’t make it to F1, she was a force to reckon with in the karting circuit.

Former world champion Jenson Button recalled how Kumpen once defeated her in karting. Jos Verstappen on the other hand, is not remembered for his racing exploits. He has two podium finishes in his underwhelming F1 career, but it is unlikely that he would be in the news today if it wasn’t for his son Max.

Verstappen Sr. was in police custody after getting involved in a club fight earlier this week, but has since been released. It is safe to say that he is a huge liability to his son, due to his constant habit of being found guilty of major misdemeanors.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

