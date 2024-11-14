Juan Pablo Montoya Questions Max Verstappen’s Aggressive Tactics: ‘That Was Too Much Risk’

After coming under fire for some questionable moves this season, Max Verstappen had seemingly redeemed himself with his dominant performance at the 2024 São Paulo GP. The Dutchman stormed through the field in dominant fashion to win the race from P17 on the grid — with a whopping 19-second lead to Esteban Ocon. However, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya still isn’t very in tune with the #1 driver’s aggressive driving style.

Referring to Verstappen‘s incredible performance in Brazil two weeks ago, Montoya highlighted that the Red Bull driver still took several unnecessary risks. Moreover, he feels this will come back to haunt the three-time world champion very soon.

Speaking to W Radio Colombia, Montoya said, “He is very good at what he does, but sooner or later he gets an unpleasant surprise.” Discussing Verstappen’s race, Montoya also explained that the Dutchman’s on-track antics are a mental power play he likes to impose on the others.

“I think it’s a bit to show everyone that he’s the boss,” Montoya added. Despite Verstappen’s dominant performance, McLaren’s Lando Norris believes his win was more about luck rather than talent. As it turns out, Montoya also has sided with Norris in this argument.

Max Verstappen got lucky in Brazil says Montoya

The Sao Paulo GP was believed to be all about damage limitation for Verstappen since he was starting 17th on the grid. However, with him getting past nine cars on the very first lap, it put him in a position to fight the likes of Norris and George Russell for the win, an opportunity he grabbed with both hands when a bit of luck came his way.

Franco Colapinto’s crash and the resulting red flag handed the Dutchman the advantage as he not only gained track position over both Norris and Russell, who had pitted under a VSC, but he was also able to gain a free pit stop. Montoya referred to the same to explain how Verstappen got lucky.

“Max was lucky and of course, a number of things happened. I think he was fast enough to win, but his life was made a bit easier. I hadn’t come to the pits either, because the safety car came out and because of the rain and the crash of Colapinto there was a red flag. But of course it could have been very different,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Verstappen’s result has extended his gap in the championship to 62 points over Norris. With only three races left, the Dutchman can be crowned a four-time world champion as soon as the Las Vegas GP next weekend.