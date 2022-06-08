“Just because he’s on a different team doesn’t mean they aren’t happy for him”: Reddit reacts to Sergio Perez celebrating his win with Aston Martin Crew

Sergio Perez took his first victory at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and went ahead to celebrate with his old crew at Aston Martin.

Sergio Perez moved from Racing Point, now rebranded as Aston Martin, to Red Bull in the 2021 season. While throughout the season, Perez was overshadowed by his teammate Max Verstappen, he took away the spotlight at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

Perez took his first victory with Red Bull at the Baku Street circuit. He shared the stage with Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel in P2 and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in P3.

Right after he got off his car, the Mexican driver was greeted by his old team and he went ahead to celebrate with the Aston Martin mechanics.

Before joining the Milton-Keynes team, Perez spent seven years with the Force India and Racing Point F1 teams which later got rebranded as Aston Martin following the 2021 season.

Here’s how Redditors reacted to the event:

Sergio Perez is in the 2022 championship battle

Perez has been showing consistency behind the wheels of RB18 in the 2022 championship battle. He is now only 15 points behind his teammate going into the Azerbaijan GP this weekend.

With Perez now slowly taking the lead, it looks like the team principal Christian Horner will have some difficult decisions to make as the season unfolds.

However, Horner said that it does not matter which one of the two becomes the world champion. “Of course, the constructors’ title is very important, but whether it’s Max or Checo: they are both Red Bull drivers, they both have the same chance,” he said.

