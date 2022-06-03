“Uncle Max Verstappen reporting for duty!”- Watch the Red Bull ace throw a surprise baby shower for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez’s wife Carola Martinez gave birth to the couple’s third child last month and Max Verstappen had some gifts ready for them.

Perez and Verstappen have been teammates for over a year now. For Red Bull, it’s been a very successful pairing and the Mexican driver was instrumental in helping Verstappen win the 2021 World Title.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen had a surprise for Perez. The latter’s wife gave birth to their third child, a baby boy in May. Verstappen had some gifts ready for his teammate’s son, Emilio.

Uncle Max reporting for duty — Red Bull (@redbull) May 20, 2022

The 24-year old threw a surprise baby shower for Perez, who entered a room that was decorated with blue balloons. “I have a little present for you, Checo,” Verstappen said.

He then presented his teammate with things a parent of a new born baby may require. There were towels, a small t-shirt, an apron, a pair of socks and stickers. There was a catch to these however. All of these were Max Verstappen merchandise and had the orange color with number 33 on them.

It’ll be fun to see if Perez’s son Emilio grows up to become a fan of the Dutch driver!

Sergio Perez is very much in the Title battle with Max Verstappen

Perez’s win in Monaco last week means that the Mexican driver is now just 15 points away from his teammate in the standings. We’ve had only seven races so far this season, and with 15 more to go, it’s tough to predict what may happen. Team principal Christian Horner however, insists that both his drivers are free to race each other for the Title.

“It doesn’t matter to us which of the two is world champion,” Horner said. “Of course, the constructors’ is enormously important. But whether it’s Max or Checo, they’re both Red Bull drivers.”

“And they’ve both got the same chance. Of course, it’s a long, long season, and it will have its ebbs and flows. But it’s great to have both drivers right at the sharp end.”

“Checo is in the form of his career, he’s doing a great job,” he continued. “And it’s not a one-off. I mean, we saw his pole position in Jeddah. And he’s really hitting a rich vein of form. So that’s fantastic for us. But we need both drivers working the way they are together.”

