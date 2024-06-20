“Just Doesn’t Feel Right”: Pierre Gasly Finds His Fashion Choices Grossly Inadequate Over Racing Ambitions

Pierre Gasly spent most of his youth racing in Le Mans. For most, the city of Le Mans is synonymous with the prestigious 24-hour endurance race and Gasly is no exception. So, during the latest edition, the Alpine driver was back in the city witnessing the Alpine endurance racing team participate in the legendary race. Discussing his experience, the Frenchman made a strange connection between his outfit and his racing desires.

Gasly admitted he has a strong inclination and desire to be part of the prestigious race once in his career. However, as quoted by Motorsport, he admitted it did not feel right being in the garage, especially wearing jeans and sneakers.

He said that in light of his shared history with the Circuit de la Sarthe during his youth. So, as he witnessed the endurance race, expressed his desire by making the unconventional connection.

The #10 driver said, “For sure, it will be a dream to win Le Mans one day. We will see. For now, I’m fully focused on Formula 1 and it’s not really in the pipeline. But definitely seeing these guys out today but just wearing normal sneakers and jeans just doesn’t feel right, so hopefully one day I will be able to be in a good car to participate in Le Mans”.

He also admitted he studied in Le Mans and lived in close proximity to the circuit. So, growing up and witnessing racing on the circuit, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Alpine F1 man revealed it’s his childhood dream to race on the circuit. However, he isn’t the only one, there’s a long list of F1 entities who want to and have participated in the reputed race.

Apart from Pierre Gasly, the list of drivers who want to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Pierre Gasly is the latest addition to the long list of F1 drivers, who want to be part of the reputed World Endurance Championship (WEC) race. Max Verstappen is one of the most obvious names apart from the Frenchman.

The three-time F1 champ has expressed his desire to become an endurance racer countless times over the past few years. In fact, he even roped two-time Le Mans and WEC winner, Fernando Alonso into the conversation.

The Red Bull man wants to make the Spaniard his teammate in the future in the endurance series. In fact, Verstappen has been contacted by multiple teams regarding an entry into Le Mans.

He isn’t the only one, Ferrari man Charles Leclerc was also keen on representing his team for the centenarian event. The Monegasque could’ve been part of the team that won the event last year and again in 2024.

So, even though their loyalties and responsibilities lie in the premier class, there are plenty of F1 drivers who want to test their skills in endurance racing. The Dutchman is too eager to not become part of WEC in the future. Only time will tell who among his colleagues will follow.