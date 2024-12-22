“I Wouldn’t Do It Just for Fun”: Max Verstappen Draws Post-F1 Roadmap With 4 Years Left on Red Bull Contract

Despite only nine race wins in 2024 as opposed to 19 last year, Max Verstappen successfully defended his drivers’ championship. If it were any other driver on this immaculate run, retirement would be the last thing on their mind. However, Verstappen has stood true to his word over the years, each time reiterating his love for things outside of F1.

Fortunately, for the fans of his race craft, the four-time world champion’s post-F1 plans have motorsport at the center of it. Verstappen is currently on a long-term contract with Red Bull, which will run out at the end of 2028. If the Dutchman bids adieu to F1 after that, endurance racing would be the next challenge he takes up.

“I definitely want to do endurance racing after F1. All the 24-hour races, the big ones,” Verstappen told Heineken, the Dutch beer-maker he promotes. “I want to enjoy it, but naturally I want to win, so I wouldn’t do it just for fun,” he added.

For those who have followed Verstappen‘s racing career so far, the last bit of his comment is a rather well-known insight into his ultra-competitive mentality. His intention to race in the endurance category does not come as a surprise either.

“I know that Max also wants to do endurance one day and would like to drive the 24 Hours of Le Mans, for example. I am certainly open to doing that together. We should definitely give that a chance if we can drive for a competitive team.” Fernando Alonso about Max. pic.twitter.com/TI1kimySRV — Ana M4X ⭐️ (@maxvcalloway) October 29, 2022

Feeding on this desire to drive in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), two-time Le Mans winner Fernando Alonso offered Verstappen to race with him as a teammate. However, the reigning F1 champion politely declined the offer, citing contractual obligations with Red Bull.

This may be a hint towards the ‘preservation clause’ that restricts Verstappen from taking part in life or limb-threatening activities. Now, the Dutchman may be contracted to Red Bull until 2028 but there is a good chance he might pull the plug on that deal earlier than expected.

Verstappen may not wait long to realize his WEC dream

Verstappen has time and again expressed his dissent with some of the changes in F1. It started with expressing his dislike for the sprint format. Later, he did the same with the expansion of the racing calendar.

Each time, he threatened to pull out of F1. Verstappen echoed a similar sentiment over the swearing ban. After inadvertently using the F-word during one of the press conferences, the FIA slapped the #1 driver with a community service punishment.

If the aforementioned issues do throw Verstappen over the ledge to call his time in F1, the target of racing in WEC may not be too far away. Given his passion for racing and the accolades earned in F1, the teams will certainly vie for Verstappen’s signatures. Alonso would surely want his retirement date to coincide with the Red Bull driver’s to race alongside him.