Lewis Hamilton’s Clever 7 Titles-7 Windows Photo Recreated With Le Mans Squad at Enzo Ferrari’s House

Lewis Hamilton broke a record even before the 2025 F1 season got underway. All he had to do was dress dapper and pose in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic house in Maranello.

As part of Hamilton‘s ‘first day at Ferrari’ reveal, the photo posted by Ferrari on social media became the most-liked F1-related post of all time, garnering over 5.5 million likes. A hidden Easter egg in the image further enhanced its intrigue, with the seven windows of Ferrari’s house symbolizing each of Hamilton’s seven F1 titles to date.

Ferrari never admitted to this, but their latest Le Mans-related post confirmed that it was not a coincidence.

The Italian squad have released a picture of their 2025 Hypercar and Le Mans lineup ahead of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) kicking off. But this time, instead of seven windows in the background, there were 11 — a significant number in Ferrari’s history — open windows.

While most of the spotlight today is on Ferrari’s F1 team, their endurance division has also been hugely successful at the 24 Hours of Le Mans over the years. They have won Le Mans 11 times to date. Hence, 11 open windows, with three others being closed, as pointed out by @f1.fnatic, a fan account on Instagram.

Ferrari’s WEC HyperCar Driver Lineup posing in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house. Parallels can be drawn with Lewis Hamilton’s iconic picture from a month ago. pic.twitter.com/KCxPtMuK5K — Motorsport Fan (@F1IndyWEC) February 22, 2025

Before the 2026 edition of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans comes around, Ferrari would be hoping to recreate this same picture with another window open.

Ferrari aiming for a third consecutive Le Mans victory

One of the most storied names in motorsports, Ferrari would be considering anything short of a win in the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans, a failure. Especially because they head into this year’s race at La Sarthe, France as two-time defending champions.

In the #50 car will be Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen, and Miguel Molina — the winning lineup from 2024. James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and Antonio Giovinazzi, winners of the 2023 Le Mans, will be in control of the #51 hypercar.

A three-peat at Le Mans will be huge for Ferrari and the Tifosi, considering how prestigious winning this iconic 24-hour endurance race truly is. Work behind the scenes at the Prancing Horse’s base has already begun. Ferrari has around four months to prepare for the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans scheduled to take place on 14th June.

However, the WEC season is about to get underway next week with the first round of the endurance championship happening in Qatar on February 28th. The caravan will then move to Imola and Spa-Francorchamps for two six-hour events in April and May respectively, before the big one at Le Mans in June.

Apart from doing well in France again, Ferrari will be keen to perform better at these races as well to improve their position in the championship relative to rival manufacturers like Porsche and Toyota.