“Just want to throw something at him”– Jeremy Clarkson claims Lewis Hamilton is now ‘too woke’ and changed

Jeremy Clarkson thinks Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has changed a lot and become too woke for his liking, as Mercedes star talks about equality.

Lewis Hamilton for long has been voicing his opinions on public issues. His recent calls for social justice and targeting Formula 1 for not doing enough irked several people.

Jeremy Clarkson, the star of Top Gear, feels Hamilton has changed a lot and turned too woke. He thinks that Hamilton being an ambassador for environmental protection, won’t do anything.

Writing in his Sun column, the 61-year-old spoke about all things climate change, stating that “Trying to fix an entire planet by buying locally produced raspberries and insulating your loft is like trying to cure a cancer patient by trimming his eyebrows.”

“The problem is that Lewis has changed, intimating that s0-called woke culture and its adjacent movements have seen a once universal love turn to “booing […] everywhere he goes”.

“After the murder of George Floyd, [Hamilton] had Mercedes paint the cars black, he talks about how he’s now green because he sold his jet and has urged everyone to be vegetarian.”

“This is a problem for the green movement. They get Lewis to be a mouthpiece thinking he’ll convert the rest of us”, adding that, “instead, we all just want to throw something at him.”

Should Lewis Hamilton demand more?

By the signs of Clarkson’s messages, he probably wants to say Hamilton is only asking for the bare minimum. According to him, small sessions like COP26 would bring no change.

If we lose the Amazon, we lose the fight against the climate crisis. It’s that simple. And time is running out. Join me and @wwf_uk to help put the fires out. #ActForTheAmazon Donate: https://t.co/wMShPaqQHV pic.twitter.com/Y4Avw0y8Fr — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 17, 2020

He argues instead, a bigger change is required to reverse the climate change effects. “The inconvenient truth is small steps just won’t cut it,” said Clarkson.

